Culinary Tourism Market, Growth Outlook, Industry Size, Share, Report Forecasts 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Culinary Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global culinary tourism market reached a value in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow during 2021-2026.

Culinary tourism, also known as food tourism, is a form of travel where travelers visit novel or tourist places to explore the local culture through traditional food and authentic dishes. It includes activities like cooking classes, food festivals, culinary trials, farm weekends and guided food trips. Culinary tourism also provides an enhanced experience of dining and tasting novel foods, thereby increasing the demand for local cuisines, and creating social and cultural awareness.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Culinary Tourism Market Trends:

The global culinary tourism market is primarily driven by the expanding tourism and hospitality industries and rising disposable incomes. Additionally, food and travel bloggers are increasingly engaging in culinary tourism to create awareness regarding local cuisines, thereby contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing consumer interest in traveling to exotic destinations with prevalent food culture and the implementation of favorable government policies promoting culinary tourism have bolstered the market growth. Other factors, including the availability of convenient and budget-friendly traveling and accommodation facilities, and strong social media influence, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Culinary Tourism Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.

Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

Classic Journeys LLC

G Adventures

Gourmet On Tour Ltd.

Greaves Travel L.L.C.

International Culinary Tours

ITC Travel Group Limited

The Ftc4Lobe Group

Topdeck Travel Limited

Tourradar.

Breakup by Activity Type:

Culinary Trials

Cooking Classes

Restaurants

Food Festivals and Events

Others

Breakup by Tour Type:

Domestic

International

Breakup by Age Group:

Baby Boomers

Generation X

Generation Y

Generation Z

Breakup by Mode of Booking:

Online Travel Agents

Traditional Agents

Direct Booking

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

