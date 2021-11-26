Insulated Packaging Market, Trends, Industry Share, Growth, Size, Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Insulated Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global insulated packaging market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Insulated packaging refers to the packaging solutions that are utilized for storing and transporting temperature-sensitive products. They are used for maintaining the desired temperature and keeping the contents refrigerated, frozen, and warm. Insulated packaging is available in various forms, such as flexible sheets, pre-formed shapes, boxes, bags, rigid boards, etc. These products are manufactured using expanded polystyrene foam (EPS), polyurethane foam, insulating cement, expanded silica, radiant barrier films, mineral fibers, etc. Insulated packaging offers high resistance to heat transfer, improved durability, mechanical strength, low moisture susceptibility, etc. Consequently, it is used in the production of cosmetics, seafood, ice creams, meats, alcohols, fresh herbs, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Insulated Packaging Market Trends:

The expanding e-commerce sector is primarily driving the insulated packaging market across the globe owing to its utilization in protecting perishable goods from damage caused by temperature variations during storage and transportation. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of insulated packaging solutions for delivering food and beverages to avoid wastage and spillage is also propelling the market growth. In addition to this, several product innovations, such as the development of recycled and recyclable environment-friendly packaging products, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the escalating integration of omnichannel distribution strategies by manufacturers for expanding their consumer base is projected to catalyze the insulated packaging market over the forecasted period.

Global Insulated Packaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Amcor plc, Cold Ice Inc., Cryopak (Integreon Global), Deutsche Post AG, Drew Foam of Georgia, DS Smith plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Innovative Energy Inc., Marko Foam Products Inc., Sonoco Products Company, The Wool Packaging Company Limited and TP Solutions.

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Boxes and Containers

Bags and Pouches

Wraps

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Corrugated Cardboards

Metal

Glass

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Packaging Form:

Rigid

Flexible

Semi-rigid

Breakup by Application:

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

