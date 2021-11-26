Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2021: Overview, Size Share, Trends and Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Crop protection chemicals represent the agricultural products used to manage plant diseases and prevent crop damage. These chemicals mainly comprise of herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc. Crop protection chemicals help in controlling and monitoring pests and diseases that may infect, consume, or damage crops. Besides this, they also aid farmers in enhancing crop productivity, increasing overall yield, improving food security, etc. As a result, such chemicals are used on various crop types, including cereals and grains, oilseeds, pulses, fruits, vegetables, etc.

Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Trends:

Significant growth of the agricultural sector and the expansion of farmlands are primarily driving the market growth in Latin America. Moreover, the elevating levels of urbanization and limited area of arable land are augmenting the demand for crop protection chemicals. Owing to this, several government bodies across the region are focusing on minimizing the conversion of natural areas, such as forests and native prairies, into farmlands. This, along with the escalating consumption of plant-based food products, is resulting in the increasing adoption of these chemicals to maximize agricultural yield per acre. Additionally, extensive R&D activities and the emergence of bio-based crop protection chemicals to reduce the adverse environmental impact of synthetic alternatives will continue to propel the market growth in Latin America over the forecasted period.

Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adama Ltd. (China National Chemical Corporation Limited), BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva, Inc., FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Novozymes A/S, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Syngenta (China National Chemical Corporation Limited) and UPL Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Origin:

Synthetic

Bio-Based

Breakup by Product Type:

Herbicide

Fungicide

Insecticide

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Others

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

