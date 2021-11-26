Europe Caustic Potash Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Caustic Potash Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe Caustic Potash Market Report is expected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Caustic potash is a strong, versatile alkaline made through the electrolysis of brine. It is used to produce cleaning agents, such as lotions, shampoos, liquid soaps, hairsprays, and denture cleaners. Besides this, it also finds application as stabilizers in commercially processed food, which assists in increasing the shelf-life of products. At present, it is available as a solution or solid, including crystals, flakes, and briquettes, across Europe.
Europe Caustic Potash Market Trends:
The expanding application of caustic potash in numerous end use industries, such as paper, agriculture, and petroleum, represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market in Europe. The increasing utilization of caustic potash as a thickening agent for processing cocoa, chocolate, ice cream and soft drinks is considerable influencing the market growth in the region. Apart from this, key market players are focusing on expanding their production facilities to increase their sales and overall revenue.
Europe Caustic Potash Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Form:
- Solid
- Liquid
Breakup by Grade:
- Industrial
- Reagent
- Pharma
Breakup by End User:
- Potassium Carbonate
- Potassium Phosphates
- Potassium Soaps and Detergents
- Liquid Fertilizers
- Agricultural Chemicals
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
