Online Food Delivery Packaging Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Food Delivery Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global online food delivery packaging market size grew at a CAGR of 9.6% during the historical period of 2014-2019.. Online food delivery packaging refers to a packaging provision that forms an integral part of the food delivery mechanism. It comprises of containers, boxes, bags, bottles, wraps, cups, and plastic trays, which help in ensuring the safety of the food products by providing efficient handling and convenience of delivery, offering protection against exposure, and assisting in branding and advertising.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Dart Container Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Pactiv LLC, D&W Fine Pack, Gold Plast SPA, Anchor Packaging Inc., Huhtamaki, Berry Global Group Inc., Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Novolex Holdings Inc., Be Green Packaging, and Genpak LLC.

With the growing young and urban-dwelling working professionals, on-demand meals are becoming increasingly popular. This has encouraged restaurants to collaborate with delivery providers to aid in offering online food delivery services. This represents one of the key factors driving the market toward growth. Moreover, several companies are focusing on introducing sustainable and aseptic packaging solutions to reduce their impact on the environment. Other factors, such as increasing disposable incomes, rising on-the-go food consumption and escalating use of the Internet of Things (IoT), which helps in easy accessibility and connectivity, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its double-digit growth rate during the next five years.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Containers

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Others

Market Breakup by Material:

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Poly lactic Acid (PLA) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS)

Paper and Paperboard

Aluminium

Others

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

