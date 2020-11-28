Photoresist Ancillaries Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2019. Photoresists are light-sensitive organic materials that exhibit chemical alterations when exposed to radiation. They are usually found in two forms, namely positive and negative tone resists. While positive tone resists are soluble in the presence of ultraviolet (UV) light, the exposed areas of negative tone resists are insoluble and cross-linked when subjected to UV rays. They can be used in several processes, such as photoengraving and photolithography. On the other hand, photoresist ancillaries are associated materials that are used during lithography. Currently, most of the products produced in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries industry are solvent-based solutions, such as stabilizers, polymer resins, cross-linking agents and electronic-grade solvents.

Market Trends:

One of the significant growth-inducing factors in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market is the increasing use of flat-panel displays. Photoresists are required in these displays for responding to the light to form three different pixels of red, green, blue and other colors. Consumers widely prefer flat-panel displays over other variants as they are relatively lighter, thinner and energy-efficient. Apart from this, photoresists are utilized in wiring configuration in the manufacturing of multi-layered semiconductor which plays a vital role in consumer electronics, such as computers, laptops, music players, phones and other household appliances. Furthermore, technological advancements in display technology, in confluence with the growing semiconductor industry, are anticipated to significantly catalyze the demand for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

KrF

G- and I-line

ArF Dry

ArF Immersion

Whereas, the different products included in the photoresist ancillaries market are anti-reflective coatings, removers, developers and others.

Market Breakup by Application:

Semiconductors and ICS

LCDs

Printed circuit boards

Market Region Summary:

On a regional basis, Asia Pacific represents the largest market for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries, holding the majority of the market share. The growth can be attributed to the escalating demand for semiconductor and ICs across the region. Some of the other major markets include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

JSR Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Fujifilm Electronics Materials Co. Ltd.

I. Du Pont De Nemours

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Merck Az Electronics Materials

Allresist GmbH

Avantor Performance Materials

LLC

Microchemicals GmbH

