Takaful Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Takaful Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global takaful market reached a value of US$ 23.7 Billion in 2019. Takaful is an Islamic insurance concept based on the principle of mutual sharing of risks. In this type of insurance, the participants pool in a specific sum so as to provide aid at the time of need and guarantee that the losses will be distributed equally across each member. In takaful, the amount of contribution is decided according to the personal circumstances of members and the type of coverage they require. Takaful insurance companies serve as an alternative to commercial insurance companies as the latter violate the restrictions on interest, uncertainty and gambling principles which are outlawed in sharia. Recently, there has been a rise in the number of institutions that offer Islamic financial services which have aided in the expansion of takaful across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/takaful-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Countries in South East Asia have implemented the Life Insurance and Family Takaful (LIFE) Framework which is expected to spur various market activities and enhance the sustainability of the takaful industry in the longer run. Apart from this, there has been a rise in the awareness among Muslims regarding the monetary benefits offered by takaful insurance. This has encouraged foreign insurance companies to collaborate with takaful insurance companies, in turn, expanding their worldwide market reach. Moreover, the demand for takaful insurance products is also rising amongst the non-Muslim consumers as it is an ethical investment policy, with strong growth prospects and price competitiveness. Despite these growth-inducing factors, the global takaful market is being impeded by the current inability of insurers to retain consumers. As a result, the market exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Life/Family takaful

General Takaful

Presently, general takaful is the most popular type of takaful insurance.

Market Region Summary:

On a geographical front, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) exhibits a clear dominance in the global takaful market, holding the majority of the share. This is the result of numerous takaful insurance companies operating in the region. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is followed by South East Asia and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Islamic Insurance Company

JamaPunji

AMAN

Salama

Standard Chartered

Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd

Allianz

Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad

Zurich Malaysia

Takaful Malaysia

Qatar Islamic Insurance Company

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2J0ZPkh

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Report:

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/bottled-coffee-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/chilli-sauce-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/horseradish-sauce-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/soy-sauce-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/balsamic-vinegar-manufacturing-plant-project-report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal