UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the value of the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market reached US$ 979.5 Million in 2019. Prefabricated buildings refer to structures that are constructed off-site by builders and then installed at the site selected according to the preferences of consumers. Whereas, structural steel refers to a construction material made from different steel grades with different cross sections or shapes. As compared to conventionally constructed buildings, prefabricated structurers are environment-friendly, offer improved weather resistance, efficient material utilization, ease of expansion and minimal maintenance. Owing to these benefits, prefabricated buildings and structural steel are being used on a large scale across the UAE. Additionally, this type of construction offers control and transparency which means that all the steps of this process can be inspected, controlled, monitored and tracked which is further driving the demand for prefabricated construction in the country.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-prefabricated-building-structural-steel-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

At present, rapid growth in the contracting and construction sectors remains one of the primary factors acting in favor of the prefabricated building and structural steel market in the UAE. In addition, the contractors are increasingly opting for offsite construction in order to reduce labor at the ground level and minimize construction time. This factor continues to have a positive effect on the growth of the market. Moreover, development programs by the Government, such as the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 – a long term plan for the economic development of the emirate, will increase the demand for prefabricated building and structural steel for the construction of resilient infrastructure. However, durability issues and lack of financing options are some of the factors which are hampering the growth of the market. Despite these challenges, the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,478.2 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of more than 7.1% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Components:

Floors and Roofs

Walls

Staircase

Panel and Lintels.

Market Breakup by Performance Components:

H-type beam

L-type beam

Columns

Angles

Market Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Industrial

Amongst these, the residential sector represents the largest end-user in the market.

Ask Analyst and Download Full Research Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2W8Dl9u

Other Report:

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/instant-coffee-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/bun-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/pita-chip-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/granola-bar-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/salsa-dip-manufacturing-plant-project-report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331