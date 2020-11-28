United States Pasta Sauce Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Pasta Sauce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Pasta sauce market size in USA reached a strong growth in 2019. Pasta sauce refers to a thick creamy textured condiment that is consumed as a savory topping over pasta and other Italian dishes, such as pizza and lasagna. It is primarily made up of tomatoes, onions, garlic, cheese, herbs, and seasonings, resulting in a unique flavor and taste. Pasta sauce contains several macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and fibers. It is widely available in diverse variants, such as arrabbiata, pesto, alfredo, meat-based, butter-based, and vegetable-based pasta sauces.

The increasing penetration of inter-continental food trends, along with the widespread availability of a vast range of pasta sauce flavors, is primarily driving the market growth in the United States. In line with this, the rising consumer preferences towards easy-to-cook and processed food ingredients based on their hectic lifestyles are also propelling the demand for pasta sauces. The expanding foodservice industry, along with the growing number of cafes, fast food joints, eateries, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth in the country. Moreover, the rising consumer concerns towards numerous health risks associated with the consumption of synthetic ingredients-based pasta sauces are further propelling the demand for organic product variants. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Breakup by Product Type:

Tomato-Based Sauces Traditional Sauce Marinara Sauce Meat Sauce Mushroom Sauce Roasted Garlic Sauce Cheese Sauce Tomato and Basil Sauce Others

Pesto-Based Sauces Traditional Basil Pesto Sauce Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce Others

Alfredo-Based Sauces Traditional Alfredo Sauce Garlic Alfredo Sauce Cheese Alfredo Sauce Others



Breakup by Packaging Type:

Glass Bottles

PET

Cans

Pouches

Cartons

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Store-Based Retailing Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailing



As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

