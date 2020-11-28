United States Water Purifier Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Water Purifier Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the water purifier market size in United States reached a strong growth in 2019. A water purifier removes toxins, pathogens, chemicals, harmful gases, and suspended solids from water to make it clean and safe for drinking. It minimizes the risk of acquiring waterborne diseases by reducing the concentration of particulate matter present in water. The production of these purifiers in the United States is regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). As a result, in compliance with stringent guidelines and safety standards, the leading manufacturers have introduced advanced water purifiers with the latest technology for microbiologically safe drinking water.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-water-purifier-market/requestsample

The degradation of water quality due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the United States is driving the demand for water purifiers. In line with this, the launch of advanced water purifiers equipped with innovative filtration technologies, such as reverse osmosis, ultra-violet, ultra-filtration activated carbon, and candle filtration techniques, is further propelling the market. The growing consumer awareness towards the need for safe drinking water is also impelling the demand for water purifiers in the country. Moreover, rising environmental concerns towards the negative impact of bottled water are augmenting the need for portable and compact water purifiers to reduce waste generation. Looking forward by IMARC group, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Breakup by Technology Type:

Gravity Purifiers

RO Purifiers

UV Purifiers

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online

Breakup by End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Household

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC and List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2QzQvZ9

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Single User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2552&method=1

Corporate User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2552&method=3

Other Report:

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/biofuel-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/industrial-enzyme-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/kraft-paper-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/electrical-wire-manufacturing-plant-project-report

https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/pencil-manufacturing-plant-project-report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800