Africa Insurance Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Africa Insurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Africa Insurance market reached a value of US$ 61.1 Billion in 2019.Insurance is a contract in which an insurer provides financial coverage to an insured against death and uncertain loss or damage of assets, properties and businesses. With an increasing number of unpredictable events in Africa, such as fire, robbery and accidents, more people are opting for insurance plans and policies.

Some of the key players include Santam Limited JSE: (SNT), African Life Assurance, Liberty Group Limited ((LBH.JO)), Libya Insurance Company (LIC), Misr Insurance Company (MIC), Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited, Old Mutual Limited (OMU), Sage Life Insurance, Sanlam Life Insurance Limited and Société Nationale d’Assurance (SAA).

The presence of various untapped opportunities, in confluence with the inflating income levels, represents one of the major factors strengthening the insurance market in Africa. Moreover, owing to the increasing number of educated youths, there is a rise in the awareness of the benefits offered by insurance, which is propelling the market growth in the region. In addition to this, insurers nowadays are experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies to generate revenue, improve collaboration, gain customer insights and minimize the time required for promoting their products, which is expected to catalyze the demand for insurances in the region. looking forward by IMARC group the Africa insurance market anticipated to see a strong growth to 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Type

Life Insurance

Non-life Insurance Automobile Insurance Fire Insurance Liability Insurance Other Insurance



Market Breakup by Country

South Africa

Morocco

Nigeria

Egypt

Kenya

Algeria

Angola

Namibia

Tunisia

Mauritius

Others

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

