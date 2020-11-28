China Feed Additives Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report

China Feed Additives Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report3 min read
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Feed Additives Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the feed additives market size in China reached a strong growth in 2019. Feed additives include numerous supplements that are used for enhancing animal health and metabolism. These additives also improve the efficiency and shelf-life of overall feed. Furthermore, feed additives provide animals with essential nutrients and minerals that help in enhancing their digestive functioning and palatability preservation. Some of the common varieties of feed additives include feeding attractants, immunostimulants, probiotics, acidifiers, and essential oils, that help in improving animal growth and reproduction. China represents one of the largest markets for feed additives in the Asia Pacific region based on the increasing demand for meat-based products.
The growing utilization of feed additives in China to prevent disease outbreak in livestock and to improve the nutritional quality of the meat-derived food products is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising awareness among Chinese farmers towards the requirement of feed additives for high-quality yield is also propelling the demand for feed additives in the region. Additionally, the increasing number of government initiatives and training programs for improving knowledge towards numerous benefits of feed additives, is further catalyzing the market growth. In the coming years, the introduction of new techniques, including nano emulsification, lipid encapsulation, bioavailability enhancement, etc., will continue to drive the market for feed additives in China. Looking forward the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Breakup by Source:
- Synthetic
- Natural
Breakup by Product Type:
- Amino Acids
- Lysine
- Methionine
- Threonine
- Tryptophan
- Phosphates
- Monocalcium Phosphate
- Dicalcium Phosphate
- Mon0-Dicalcium Phosphate
- Defulorinated Phosphate
- Tricalcium Phosphate
- Others
- Vitamins
- Fat-Soluble
- Water-Soluble
- Acidifiers
- Propionic Acid
- Formic Acid
- Citric Acid
- Lactic Acid
- Sorbic Acid
- Malic Acid
- Acetic Acid
- Others
- Carotenoids
- Astaxanthin
- Canthaxanthin
- Lutein
- Beta-Carotene
- Enzymes
- Phytase
- Protease
- Others
- Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
- Binders
- Modifiers
- Flavors and Sweeteners
- Flavors
- Sweeteners
- Antibiotics
- Tetracycline
- Penicillin
- Others
- Minerals
- Potassium
- Calcium
- Phosphorus
- Magnesium
- Sodium
- Iron
- Zinc
- Copper
- Manganese
- Others
- Antioxidants
- Bha
- Bht
- Ethoxyquin
- Others
- Non-Protein Nitrogen
- Urea
- Ammonia
- Others
- Preservatives
- Mold Inhibitors
- Anticaking Agents
- Phytogenics
- Essential Oils
- Herbs and Spices
- Oleoresin
- Others
- Probiotics
- Lactobacilli
- Stretococcus Thermophilus
- Bifidobacteria
- Yeast
Breakup by Livestock:
- Ruminants
- Calves
- Dairy Cattle
- Beef Cattle
- Others
- Poultry
- Broilers
- Layers
- Breeders
- Swine
- Starters
- Growers
- Sows
- Aquatic Animal
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
