China Feed Additives Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Feed Additives Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the feed additives market size in China reached a strong growth in 2019. Feed additives include numerous supplements that are used for enhancing animal health and metabolism. These additives also improve the efficiency and shelf-life of overall feed. Furthermore, feed additives provide animals with essential nutrients and minerals that help in enhancing their digestive functioning and palatability preservation. Some of the common varieties of feed additives include feeding attractants, immunostimulants, probiotics, acidifiers, and essential oils, that help in improving animal growth and reproduction. China represents one of the largest markets for feed additives in the Asia Pacific region based on the increasing demand for meat-based products.

The growing utilization of feed additives in China to prevent disease outbreak in livestock and to improve the nutritional quality of the meat-derived food products is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising awareness among Chinese farmers towards the requirement of feed additives for high-quality yield is also propelling the demand for feed additives in the region. Additionally, the increasing number of government initiatives and training programs for improving knowledge towards numerous benefits of feed additives, is further catalyzing the market growth. In the coming years, the introduction of new techniques, including nano emulsification, lipid encapsulation, bioavailability enhancement, etc., will continue to drive the market for feed additives in China. Looking forward the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Breakup by Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Product Type:

Amino Acids Lysine Methionine Threonine Tryptophan

Phosphates Monocalcium Phosphate Dicalcium Phosphate Mon0-Dicalcium Phosphate Defulorinated Phosphate Tricalcium Phosphate Others

Vitamins Fat-Soluble Water-Soluble

Acidifiers Propionic Acid Formic Acid Citric Acid Lactic Acid Sorbic Acid Malic Acid Acetic Acid Others

Carotenoids Astaxanthin Canthaxanthin Lutein Beta-Carotene

Enzymes Phytase Protease Others

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Binders Modifiers

Flavors and Sweeteners Flavors Sweeteners

Antibiotics Tetracycline Penicillin Others

Minerals Potassium Calcium Phosphorus Magnesium Sodium Iron Zinc Copper Manganese Others

Antioxidants Bha Bht Ethoxyquin Others

Non-Protein Nitrogen Urea Ammonia Others

Preservatives Mold Inhibitors Anticaking Agents

Phytogenics Essential Oils Herbs and Spices Oleoresin Others

Probiotics Lactobacilli Stretococcus Thermophilus Bifidobacteria Yeast



Breakup by Livestock:

Ruminants Calves Dairy Cattle Beef Cattle Others

Poultry Broilers Layers Breeders

Swine Starters Growers Sows

Aquatic Animal

Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

