Cloud Based VDI Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud Based VDI Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global cloud based VDI market size reached a strong growth in 2019. Cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) refers to the technology that facilitates centralized storing of data and monitors applications and data in the cloud. It helps the employees to access all the necessary data virtually and perform business processes from remote locations. The cloud-based VDI also provides enhanced backup and reliable computing solutions to users.

The cloud-based VDI market is primarily driven by the increasing need for fast and reliable computing solutions, along with the advancements in technology and rising digitalization globally. Apart from this, the cloud-based VDI helps companies to control their operational expenses, provides greater connectivity, flexibility, and security, as well as decreases their infrastructure costs as compared to the on-premises desktop infrastructure. Moreover, the integration of the cloud-based VDI with artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) across different industrial verticals enables users to remotely access their desktop and log into the installed applications using any device. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of around 16% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Deployment:

Private

Public

Hybrid

Market Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Educations

Other

Market Breakup by End User:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hp Inc.

International Business Machines

Microsoft Corporation

NComputing Co. Ltd.

Rackspace Us Inc.

Vmware Inc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

