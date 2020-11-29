Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026 | Oben Group, Forop, Polibak, Inteplast Group

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026 | Oben Group, Forop, Polibak, Inteplast Group10 min read
[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global and China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films specifications, and company profiles. The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
The market size section gives the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films industry over a defined period.
Key Manufacturers of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market include: Taghleef, Gettel Group, Innovia (CCL Industries), Oben Group, Forop, Polibak, Inteplast Group, Jindal Poly Films, Vibac, Treofan, SIBUR, Cosmo Films, Kinlead Packaging, Zhongshan Wing Ning, Toray Plastics, Guofeng Plastic, Profol, FSPG, Uflex, Tatrafan, Wolff LDP, Hongqing Packing Material
Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Types include: Below 15 Micron
15-30 Micron
30-45 Micron
Above 45 Micron
Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Applications include: Food & Beverage
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Electrical & Electronics
Other
The research covers the current market size of the [Global and China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global and China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].
This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global and China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global and China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].
There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global and China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Below 15 Micron
1.2.3 15-30 Micron
1.2.4 30-45 Micron
1.2.5 Above 45 Micron
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Vibac Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe Vibac Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Vibac Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe Vibac Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Taghleef
12.1.1 Taghleef Corporation Information
12.1.2 Taghleef Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Taghleef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Taghleef Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Products Offered
12.1.5 Taghleef Recent Development
12.2 Gettel Group
12.2.1 Gettel Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 Gettel Group Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Gettel Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Gettel Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Products Offered
12.2.5 Gettel Group Recent Development
12.3 Innovia (CCL Industries)
12.3.1 Innovia (CCL Industries) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Innovia (CCL Industries) Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Innovia (CCL Industries) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Innovia (CCL Industries) Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Products Offered
12.3.5 Innovia (CCL Industries) Recent Development
12.4 Oben Group
12.4.1 Oben Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Oben Group Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Oben Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Oben Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Products Offered
12.4.5 Oben Group Recent Development
12.5 Forop
12.5.1 Forop Corporation Information
12.5.2 Forop Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Forop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Forop Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Products Offered
12.5.5 Forop Recent Development
12.6 Polibak
12.6.1 Polibak Corporation Information
12.6.2 Polibak Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Polibak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Polibak Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Products Offered
12.6.5 Polibak Recent Development
12.7 Inteplast Group
12.7.1 Inteplast Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Inteplast Group Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Inteplast Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Inteplast Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Products Offered
12.7.5 Inteplast Group Recent Development
12.8 Jindal Poly Films
12.8.1 Jindal Poly Films Corporation Information
12.8.2 Jindal Poly Films Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Jindal Poly Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Jindal Poly Films Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Products Offered
12.8.5 Jindal Poly Films Recent Development
12.9 Vibac
12.9.1 Vibac Corporation Information
12.9.2 Vibac Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Vibac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Vibac Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Products Offered
12.9.5 Vibac Recent Development
12.10 Treofan
12.10.1 Treofan Corporation Information
12.10.2 Treofan Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Treofan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Treofan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Products Offered
12.10.5 Treofan Recent Development
12.11 Taghleef
12.11.1 Taghleef Corporation Information
12.11.2 Taghleef Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Taghleef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Taghleef Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Products Offered
12.11.5 Taghleef Recent Development
12.12 Cosmo Films
12.12.1 Cosmo Films Corporation Information
12.12.2 Cosmo Films Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Cosmo Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Cosmo Films Products Offered
12.12.5 Cosmo Films Recent Development
12.13 Kinlead Packaging
12.13.1 Kinlead Packaging Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kinlead Packaging Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Kinlead Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Kinlead Packaging Products Offered
12.13.5 Kinlead Packaging Recent Development
12.14 Zhongshan Wing Ning
12.14.1 Zhongshan Wing Ning Corporation Information
12.14.2 Zhongshan Wing Ning Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Zhongshan Wing Ning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Zhongshan Wing Ning Products Offered
12.14.5 Zhongshan Wing Ning Recent Development
12.15 Toray Plastics
12.15.1 Toray Plastics Corporation Information
12.15.2 Toray Plastics Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Toray Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Toray Plastics Products Offered
12.15.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development
12.16 Guofeng Plastic
12.16.1 Guofeng Plastic Corporation Information
12.16.2 Guofeng Plastic Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Guofeng Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Guofeng Plastic Products Offered
12.16.5 Guofeng Plastic Recent Development
12.17 Profol
12.17.1 Profol Corporation Information
12.17.2 Profol Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Profol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Profol Products Offered
12.17.5 Profol Recent Development
12.18 FSPG
12.18.1 FSPG Corporation Information
12.18.2 FSPG Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 FSPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 FSPG Products Offered
12.18.5 FSPG Recent Development
12.19 Uflex
12.19.1 Uflex Corporation Information
12.19.2 Uflex Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Uflex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Uflex Products Offered
12.19.5 Uflex Recent Development
12.20 Tatrafan
12.20.1 Tatrafan Corporation Information
12.20.2 Tatrafan Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Tatrafan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Tatrafan Products Offered
12.20.5 Tatrafan Recent Development
12.21 Wolff LDP
12.21.1 Wolff LDP Corporation Information
12.21.2 Wolff LDP Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Wolff LDP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Wolff LDP Products Offered
12.21.5 Wolff LDP Recent Development
12.22 Hongqing Packing Material
12.22.1 Hongqing Packing Material Corporation Information
12.22.2 Hongqing Packing Material Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Hongqing Packing Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Hongqing Packing Material Products Offered
12.22.5 Hongqing Packing Material Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
