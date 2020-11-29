Adventure Tourism Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Geographic Expeditions, Recreational Equipment, ROW Adventures

Latest released the research study on Global Adventure Tourism Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Adventure Tourism Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Adventure Tourism. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Austin Lehman Adventures (United States),G Adventures (Canada,Mountain Travel Sobek (United States),TUI Group (Germany),Recreational Equipment, Inc. (United States),Geographic Expeditions, Inc. (United States),Intrepid Group Limited (Australia),Butterfield & Robinson Luxury Travel (United States),Abercrombie & Kent (United States),ROW Adventures (United States).

What is Adventure Tourism Market?

Adventure Tourism Involves a Trip That Includes Physical Activity, Natural Environment & Cultural Immersion, Walking & Climbing, Cycling & Biking, River Activities, Marine Activities, Wildlife & Nature Watching & Snow Activities. Bungee Jumping, Mountaineering, Cycling, Mountain Biking, Scuba Diving, Rafting, Paragliding, Hiking, & Rock Climbing are Some of the Activities That Form a Part of Adventure Tourism

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Popularity of Activities Like Mountaineering, Scuba Diving, & Paragliding

Market Drivers:

Growth in the Number of People Opting for Adventure Tourism Owing to the Rise in the Disposable Income

Rise in the Initiatives by the Government in Many Countries for the Promotion of Tourism in the Form of Private & Public Partnerships

Restraints that are major highlights:

Health Risk Linked With Adventure Tourism

Opportunities

There is an Increased Opportunity for the Market Growth, Due to the Rise in the Popularity of Social Media Promoting Adventure Tourism

There are Prospects for Growth, Owing to the Gaining Popularity of Adventure Tourism Amongst Families

The Global Adventure Tourism Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Hard Adventure, Soft Adventure), Application (Solo, Friends/Group, Couple, Family), Activity (Land-Based, Water-Based, Air-Based), Age Group (Below 30 Years, 30-40 Years, 40 Years & Above)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Adventure Tourism Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Adventure Tourism Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

