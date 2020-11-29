Smart IC Card Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Giesecke & Devrient, CardLogix, Gemalto

Latest released the research study on Global Smart IC Card Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart IC Card Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart IC Card

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are American Banknote Corporation (United States), Giesecke & Devrient (Germany), Bartronics (India), Cardcom Technology (United States), CardLogix Corporation (United States), CPI Card Group (United States), Gemalto (Netherlands), Oberthur Technologies (France), Morpho (France) and Eastcompeace (China)

A smart card is made of plastic with an integrated circuits which are called microchips. It is used for authentication, identification, application processing and others. In addition, the smart cards are used in various industries such as government, transportation and healthcare. The smart cards are classified into contactless and contact based. Due to the advantages of contactless card such as speed, versatility and ease of use, it is gaining the popularity as compared to contact based cards. These factors are increasing the market growth.

The Global Smart IC Card Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Contactless IC Card, Contact IC Card, Dual Interface IC Card), Microprocessor Architecture (16-bit, 32-bit), End Users (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Other End-user Industries)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Smart IC Card Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers

Growing Usage of Contactless Smartcards is Fuelling the Market Growth

Market Trend

Integration of smart cards with block chain is increasing the market growth. The ICs which are embedded with the microprocessors are increasing the need of integration with the block chain. This integration fulfils the security requirements to store and manage the cryptographic keys. Hence, it protects the data in microprocessors, RAMs and others which are fuelling the market growth.

Restraints

Increase in Competition among the Major Players

Opportunities

Technological Advancements are boosting the Market Growth

Favorable Government Regulations are affecting the Market Positively

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart IC Card Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart IC Card market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart IC Card Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart IC Card

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart IC Card Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart IC Card market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Smart IC Card Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Smart IC Card Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

