Dairy Ingredients Market by Source, Product, and Application  – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Dairy ingredients are mainly derived from milk and whey, and are utilized to develop different types of products, which have varied applicability. For instance, these ingredients provide health and nutrition benefits, taste, and other characteristics to food products. The traditional method of heat treatment is used to produce dairy ingredients, followed by cooling and flavoring, while the modern technique of membrane separation is also used for the same purpose.

Rise in health concerns among people; increase in R&D activates related to innovative solutions using dairy ingredients; growth in application sectors such as confectionery and dairy; and increase in urbanization drive the market growth. However, availability of substitutes of dairy ingredients and occurrence of lactose intolerance and milk allergies impede this growth. Milk protein concentrates (MPC) have been developed by CO2 injection, which possess similar functional properties as acid casein and are potential replacements to casein and caseinate ingredients. Recent developments in advanced technologies, such as adsorption chromatography, have been found to produce ingredients with prebiotic benefits, thus presenting a major opportunity for market growth.

The dairy ingredients market is segmented based on source, production method, product, application, and geography. Based on source, it is divided into milk-based and whey-based ingredients. Traditional method and membrane separation (ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and nanofiltration) are used to produce these ingredients. Based on product, the market is classified into milk powder, whey ingredients, casein & caseinate, lactose, proteins, and others (yogurt and cream). Based on application, it is categorized into pediatrics, sports nutrition, medical nutrition, health foods, bakery, and dairy. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the dairy ingredients market are Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Glanbia PLC, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Arla Foods amba, Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd., Dairy Ingredients Inc., and FrieslandCampina.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the dairy ingredients market through 2016-2023, which is expected to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue, and key market players are also listed.

The region- and country-wise dairy ingredients market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of market segmentation is provided to enable stakeholders to make better informed decisions.

Dairy Ingredients Market Key Segments

By Source

Milk Based

Whey Based

By Production Method

Traditional Method

Membrane Separation Ultrafiltration Reverse Osmosis Nanofiltration



By Product

Milk Powder

Casein & Caseinate

Whey Ingredients

Lactose

Proteins

Others (Yogurt and Cream)

By Application

Pediatrics

Sports Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Health Foods

Bakery

Dairy

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain UK Russia France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey South Africa Rest of LAMEA



