Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Global Key Players – Reprogenetics, LLC, Genea Limited, Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market – 2020

The global ostomy drainage bags market accounted for $2.7 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, 2016-2022. North America was the largest regional market, followed by Europe due to moderate reimbursement scenario in these regions. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

High prevalence of colorectal cancer owing to the increase in geriatric population drives the market growth. Increase in population prone to colon cancer, urinary tract cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease that require ostomy surgery, further boosts the market growth.

Key Findings Of The Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Study

Colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy bags segments are expected to occupy highest market share, and are identified as lucrative targets for investment.

Colostomy bags segment dominated the ostomy drainage bags market in 2015.

Majority of the market share was dominated by North America in 2015, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate.

Continent urostomy and Ileostomy bags segments are projected to grow at high CAGRs globally.

Rapid launch of products with desirable features

The respective firms associated with ostomy healthcare products have set their positions in the market by launching innovative products meeting patients’ needs and comfort. The demand for ostomy bags as a life-saving opportunity has increased among people as they offer features such as skin-friendliness, waterproof, unbreakable, and long durability, thus affecting the adoption of these bags.

Ostomy Drainage Bags Key Market Segments:

By Type

Colostomy Bags

Ileostomy Bags

Urostomy Bags

Continent Ileostomy Bags

Continent Urostomy Bags

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

