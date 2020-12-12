(COVID-19 Impact Analysis Included) Artificial Intelligence Market 2027 Focusing Key Players Cisco Systems, Inc.,Google LLC,IBM Corporation,Intel Corporation,Micron Technology, Inc.,Microsoft Corporation

Artificial intelligence or machine intelligence refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines programmed to think like humans or mimic their actions. The technology is being exploited in numerous applications across multiple industries. Additionally, with the growth of big data and analytics, the technology becomes much more useful. The manufacturing segment is likely to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. New developments and innovations by the key players are expected to drive the market growth further.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Cisco Systems, Inc.,Google LLC,IBM Corporation,Intel Corporation,Micron Technology, Inc.,Microsoft Corporation,NVIDIA Corporation,SAP SE,SAS Institute Inc.,Xilinx, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Artificial Intelligence Market?

The artificial intelligence market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of big data and demand for intelligent virtual assistants. Also, growing adoption of cloud-based applications and services is expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce may hinder the growth of the artificial intelligence market. Nonetheless, exploitation of AI for improving operational efficiency in manufacturing industry offers significant growth prospects for the key players operating in the target market.

What is the SCOPE of Artificial Intelligence Market?

The “Global Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of artificial intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global artificial intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation?

The global artificial intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, BFSI, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Artificial Intelligence Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The artificial intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



