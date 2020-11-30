Blockchain for Enterprise Applications Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

In the past year, blockchain has become a controversial global phenomenon, with the technology perceived as either a solution for whatever ails society or ”rat poison squared” as Warren Buffet describes Bitcoin. In 2018, we are witnessing the launch of blockchains carrying commercial traffic and moving beyond proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstrations, though the selected applications have yet to demonstrate the capacity and scale of credit card networks. Blockchain-powered international trade finance coming online is just one example. The blockchain ecosystem is replete with innovating startups prompted by amazing cryptocurrency valuations. Blockchain entrepreneurs find a reason to tokenize anything and everything and move quickly toward an initial coin offering (ICO), the largest of which recently exceeded $4 billion, though funds were denominated in another cryptocurrency, Ethereum.

The explosion in the blockchain ecosystem is typical during the early stages of general-purpose technology (GPT) development and explains the degree of fragmentation present in the market. This fragmentation leads to cautious investment as the industry works through the inevitable industry rationalization and resulting consolidation. Driving this rationalization are the large internet companies moving to establish market dominance as blockchain platforms and reap the resulting rewards. The large company blockchain development encourages other large companies to move beyond PoCs to commercial traffic. Tractica has identified six broad enterprise blockchain use case categories that are further segmented into 29 individual use cases. These use cases offer cost savings, efficiency improvements, security enhancement, and regulatory compliance compared to legacy processes.

The global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Blockchain for Enterprise Applications Breakdown Data by Type

Public Blockchains

Private Blockchains

Semi-Private or Hybrid Blockchains

Blockchain for Enterprise Applications Breakdown Data by Application

Large Company Enterprises

Middle and Small Enterprises

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Barclays

BigchainDB

Block Array

ConsenSys

Digital Asset Holdings

Ericsson

Ethereum

Everledger

Evernym

Factom

Filament

Guardtime

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Mavenir Systems

Microsoft

Mobivity

Omega Grid

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Blockchain for Enterprise Applications industry?

