Current research: Antiviral Drugs Market key players insight & growth driver analysis 2020

A new market research report on the global Antiviral Drugs Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Antiviral Drugs Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Antiviral Drugs Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Antiviral Drugs Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Antiviral Drugs Market include:

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

AbbVie

The study on the global Antiviral Drugs Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Antiviral Drugs Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Antiviral Drugs Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Antiviral Drugs Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Antiviral Drugs Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Antiviral Drugs Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antiviral Drugs Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Antiviral Drugs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

1.4.3 Protease Inhibitors

1.4.4 Fusion Inhibitors

1.4.5 Immune System Modulators

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hepatitis Therapeutics

1.5.3 HIV/AIDS Therapeutics

1.5.4 Herpes Therapeutics

1.5.5 Influenza Therapeutics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Antiviral Drugs Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Antiviral Drugs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Antiviral Drugs Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Antiviral Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Antiviral Drugs Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Antiviral Drugs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Antiviral Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Antiviral Drugs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Antiviral Drugs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Antiviral Drugs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Antiviral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Antiviral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Antiviral Drugs Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Antiviral Drugs by Country

6.1.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Antiviral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Antiviral Drugs by Country

7.1.1 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Antiviral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Antiviral Drugs by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Antiviral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Antiviral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Roche

11.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.1.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Roche Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Roche Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.1.5 Roche Related Developments

11.2 Johnson & Johnson

11.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Related Developments

11.3 Merck

11.3.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.3.2 Merck Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Merck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Merck Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.3.5 Merck Related Developments

11.4 Novartis

11.4.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.4.2 Novartis Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Novartis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Novartis Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.4.5 Novartis Related Developments

11.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.5.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information

11.5.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.5.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Related Developments

11.6 Gilead Sciences

11.6.1 Gilead Sciences Corporation Information

11.6.2 Gilead Sciences Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Gilead Sciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Gilead Sciences Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.6.5 Gilead Sciences Related Developments

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline

11.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

11.7.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Related Developments

11.8 AbbVie

11.8.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

11.8.2 AbbVie Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 AbbVie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 AbbVie Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.8.5 AbbVie Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Antiviral Drugs Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Antiviral Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Antiviral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Antiviral Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Antiviral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Antiviral Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Antiviral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Antiviral Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Antiviral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Antiviral Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Antiviral Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Antiviral Drugs Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Antiviral Drugs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

