Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2020 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2026

A new market research report on the global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

EUROIMMUN

Inova Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

DiaSorin

ERBA Diagnostics

Euro Diagnostica

Autoimmune Technologies

Avant Diagnostics

Exagen Diagnostics

Gold Standard Diagnostics

HOB Diagnostics

HUMAN Diagnostics

Immco Diagnostics

ImmunArray

Myriad Genetics

Omega Diagnostics

ORGENTEC Diagnostika

Phadia

Protagen

The study on the global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Analyzers

1.4.3 Assay Kits

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Revenue in 2019

3.3 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

13.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

13.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

13.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

13.2 Beckman Coulter

13.2.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details

13.2.2 Beckman Coulter Business Overview

13.2.3 Beckman Coulter Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

13.2.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development

13.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.3.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

13.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

13.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

13.3.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

13.4 EUROIMMUN

13.4.1 EUROIMMUN Company Details

13.4.2 EUROIMMUN Business Overview

13.4.3 EUROIMMUN Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

13.4.4 EUROIMMUN Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 EUROIMMUN Recent Development

13.5 Inova Diagnostics

13.5.1 Inova Diagnostics Company Details

13.5.2 Inova Diagnostics Business Overview

13.5.3 Inova Diagnostics Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

13.5.4 Inova Diagnostics Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Inova Diagnostics Recent Development

13.6 Roche Diagnostics

13.6.1 Roche Diagnostics Company Details

13.6.2 Roche Diagnostics Business Overview

13.6.3 Roche Diagnostics Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

13.6.4 Roche Diagnostics Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

13.7 Siemens Healthcare

13.7.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

13.7.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

13.7.3 Siemens Healthcare Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

13.7.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

13.8 DiaSorin

13.8.1 DiaSorin Company Details

13.8.2 DiaSorin Business Overview

13.8.3 DiaSorin Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

13.8.4 DiaSorin Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 DiaSorin Recent Development

13.9 ERBA Diagnostics

13.9.1 ERBA Diagnostics Company Details

13.9.2 ERBA Diagnostics Business Overview

13.9.3 ERBA Diagnostics Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

13.9.4 ERBA Diagnostics Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 ERBA Diagnostics Recent Development

13.10 Euro Diagnostica

13.10.1 Euro Diagnostica Company Details

13.10.2 Euro Diagnostica Business Overview

13.10.3 Euro Diagnostica Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

13.10.4 Euro Diagnostica Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Euro Diagnostica Recent Development

13.11 Autoimmune Technologies

10.11.1 Autoimmune Technologies Company Details

10.11.2 Autoimmune Technologies Business Overview

10.11.3 Autoimmune Technologies Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.11.4 Autoimmune Technologies Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Autoimmune Technologies Recent Development

13.12 Avant Diagnostics

10.12.1 Avant Diagnostics Company Details

10.12.2 Avant Diagnostics Business Overview

10.12.3 Avant Diagnostics Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.12.4 Avant Diagnostics Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Avant Diagnostics Recent Development

13.13 Exagen Diagnostics

10.13.1 Exagen Diagnostics Company Details

10.13.2 Exagen Diagnostics Business Overview

10.13.3 Exagen Diagnostics Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.13.4 Exagen Diagnostics Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Exagen Diagnostics Recent Development

13.14 Gold Standard Diagnostics

10.14.1 Gold Standard Diagnostics Company Details

10.14.2 Gold Standard Diagnostics Business Overview

10.14.3 Gold Standard Diagnostics Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.14.4 Gold Standard Diagnostics Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Gold Standard Diagnostics Recent Development

13.15 HOB Diagnostics

10.15.1 HOB Diagnostics Company Details

10.15.2 HOB Diagnostics Business Overview

10.15.3 HOB Diagnostics Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.15.4 HOB Diagnostics Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 HOB Diagnostics Recent Development

13.16 HUMAN Diagnostics

10.16.1 HUMAN Diagnostics Company Details

10.16.2 HUMAN Diagnostics Business Overview

10.16.3 HUMAN Diagnostics Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.16.4 HUMAN Diagnostics Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 HUMAN Diagnostics Recent Development

13.17 Immco Diagnostics

10.17.1 Immco Diagnostics Company Details

10.17.2 Immco Diagnostics Business Overview

10.17.3 Immco Diagnostics Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.17.4 Immco Diagnostics Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Immco Diagnostics Recent Development

13.18 ImmunArray

10.18.1 ImmunArray Company Details

10.18.2 ImmunArray Business Overview

10.18.3 ImmunArray Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.18.4 ImmunArray Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 ImmunArray Recent Development

13.19 Myriad Genetics

10.19.1 Myriad Genetics Company Details

10.19.2 Myriad Genetics Business Overview

10.19.3 Myriad Genetics Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.19.4 Myriad Genetics Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Development

13.20 Omega Diagnostics

10.20.1 Omega Diagnostics Company Details

10.20.2 Omega Diagnostics Business Overview

10.20.3 Omega Diagnostics Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.20.4 Omega Diagnostics Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Omega Diagnostics Recent Development

13.21 ORGENTEC Diagnostika

10.21.1 ORGENTEC Diagnostika Company Details

10.21.2 ORGENTEC Diagnostika Business Overview

10.21.3 ORGENTEC Diagnostika Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.21.4 ORGENTEC Diagnostika Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 ORGENTEC Diagnostika Recent Development

13.22 Phadia

10.22.1 Phadia Company Details

10.22.2 Phadia Business Overview

10.22.3 Phadia Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.22.4 Phadia Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Phadia Recent Development

13.23 Protagen

10.23.1 Protagen Company Details

10.23.2 Protagen Business Overview

10.23.3 Protagen Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Introduction

10.23.4 Protagen Revenue in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Protagen Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

