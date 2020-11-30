Current research: Demand for IBS Treatment Market rapidly growing worldwide

A new market research report on the global IBS Treatment Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the IBS Treatment Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on IBS Treatment Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the IBS Treatment Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the IBS Treatment Market include:

Allergan Plc (Ireland)

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U,S,)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, (U,S,)

Astellas Pharma Inc, (Japan)

Bausch Health

Abbott Laboratories (U,S,)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc, (U,S,)

Ardelyx, Inc, (U,S,)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland)

Probi (Sweden)

Alfasigma USA, Inc, (Italy)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd, (Israel)

AstraZeneca (U,K)

Ipsen (France)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, (U,S,)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, (U,S,)

Pfizer Inc (U,S,)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, (U,S,)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U,S,)

The study on the global IBS Treatment Market for all relevant companies dealing with the IBS Treatment Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the IBS Treatment Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the IBS Treatment Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the IBS Treatment Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the IBS Treatment Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IBS Treatment Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global IBS Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 IBS-D

1.4.3 IBS-C

1.4.4 IBS-M

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IBS Treatment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Research Laboratories

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global IBS Treatment Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global IBS Treatment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IBS Treatment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 IBS Treatment Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 IBS Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 IBS Treatment Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key IBS Treatment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IBS Treatment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top IBS Treatment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global IBS Treatment Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global IBS Treatment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global IBS Treatment Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global IBS Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IBS Treatment Revenue in 2019

3.3 IBS Treatment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players IBS Treatment Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into IBS Treatment Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global IBS Treatment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IBS Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global IBS Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global IBS Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America IBS Treatment Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 IBS Treatment Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America IBS Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America IBS Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe IBS Treatment Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 IBS Treatment Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe IBS Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe IBS Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China IBS Treatment Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 IBS Treatment Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China IBS Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China IBS Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan IBS Treatment Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 IBS Treatment Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan IBS Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan IBS Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia IBS Treatment Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 IBS Treatment Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia IBS Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia IBS Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India IBS Treatment Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 IBS Treatment Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India IBS Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India IBS Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America IBS Treatment Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 IBS Treatment Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America IBS Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America IBS Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Allergan Plc (Ireland)

13.1.1 Allergan Plc (Ireland) Company Details

13.1.2 Allergan Plc (Ireland) Business Overview

13.1.3 Allergan Plc (Ireland) IBS Treatment Introduction

13.1.4 Allergan Plc (Ireland) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Allergan Plc (Ireland) Recent Development

13.2 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

13.2.1 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) Company Details

13.2.2 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) Business Overview

13.2.3 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) IBS Treatment Introduction

13.2.4 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) Recent Development

13.3 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

13.3.1 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

13.3.2 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview

13.3.3 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) IBS Treatment Introduction

13.3.4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.4 Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

13.4.1 Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) Company Details

13.4.2 Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) Business Overview

13.4.3 Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) IBS Treatment Introduction

13.4.4 Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) Recent Development

13.5 Bausch Health

13.5.1 Bausch Health Company Details

13.5.2 Bausch Health Business Overview

13.5.3 Bausch Health IBS Treatment Introduction

13.5.4 Bausch Health Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Bausch Health Recent Development

13.6 Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

13.6.1 Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) Company Details

13.6.2 Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) Business Overview

13.6.3 Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) IBS Treatment Introduction

13.6.4 Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) Recent Development

13.7 Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

13.7.1 Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

13.7.2 Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview

13.7.3 Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) IBS Treatment Introduction

13.7.4 Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.8 Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.)

13.8.1 Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

13.8.2 Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview

13.8.3 Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.) IBS Treatment Introduction

13.8.4 Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.9 Nestle (Switzerland)

13.9.1 Nestle (Switzerland) Company Details

13.9.2 Nestle (Switzerland) Business Overview

13.9.3 Nestle (Switzerland) IBS Treatment Introduction

13.9.4 Nestle (Switzerland) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Nestle (Switzerland) Recent Development

13.10 Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland)

13.10.1 Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Company Details

13.10.2 Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Business Overview

13.10.3 Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) IBS Treatment Introduction

13.10.4 Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Recent Development

13.11 Probi (Sweden)

10.11.1 Probi (Sweden) Company Details

10.11.2 Probi (Sweden) Business Overview

10.11.3 Probi (Sweden) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.11.4 Probi (Sweden) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Probi (Sweden) Recent Development

13.12 Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy)

10.12.1 Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy) Company Details

10.12.2 Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy) Business Overview

10.12.3 Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.12.4 Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy) Recent Development

13.13 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel)

10.13.1 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel) Company Details

10.13.2 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel) Business Overview

10.13.3 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.13.4 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel) Recent Development

13.14 AstraZeneca (U.K)

10.14.1 AstraZeneca (U.K) Company Details

10.14.2 AstraZeneca (U.K) Business Overview

10.14.3 AstraZeneca (U.K) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.14.4 AstraZeneca (U.K) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 AstraZeneca (U.K) Recent Development

13.15 Ipsen (France)

10.15.1 Ipsen (France) Company Details

10.15.2 Ipsen (France) Business Overview

10.15.3 Ipsen (France) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.15.4 Ipsen (France) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Ipsen (France) Recent Development

13.16 Novartis AG (Switzerland)

10.16.1 Novartis AG (Switzerland) Company Details

10.16.2 Novartis AG (Switzerland) Business Overview

10.16.3 Novartis AG (Switzerland) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.16.4 Novartis AG (Switzerland) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Novartis AG (Switzerland) Recent Development

13.17 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan)

10.17.1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan) Company Details

10.17.2 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan) Business Overview

10.17.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.17.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan) Recent Development

13.18 Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.)

10.18.1 Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

10.18.2 Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview

10.18.3 Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.18.4 Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.19 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.)

10.19.1 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

10.19.2 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview

10.19.3 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.19.4 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.20 Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

10.20.1 Pfizer Inc (U.S.) Company Details

10.20.2 Pfizer Inc (U.S.) Business Overview

10.20.3 Pfizer Inc (U.S.) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.20.4 Pfizer Inc (U.S.) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Pfizer Inc (U.S.) Recent Development

13.21 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

10.21.1 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

10.21.2 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview

10.21.3 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.21.4 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.22 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.)

10.22.1 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.) Company Details

10.22.2 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.) Business Overview

10.22.3 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.) IBS Treatment Introduction

10.22.4 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.) Revenue in IBS Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.) Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

