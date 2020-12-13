Watch Joshua vs. Pulev Fight Live Stream on Reddit for FREE

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Live Stream Reddie Online. Anthony Joshua returns to the ring a year after regaining his heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr to defend them against Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the fight between Joshua and Pulev.

12 rounds, for Joshua's WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles

==MATCH INFO==

Boxing Fight

Team : Joshua vs Pulev

Live/Repeat:Live

It’s a boxing match for the ages – the battle over the heavyweight world titles. And yes, that’s plural with Anthony Joshua’s position as the heavyweight world champion in WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO all on the line at the same time – in other words, any big boxing fan will most definitely want to watch a Joshua vs Pulev live stream.

As is the normal preparation in the weird world of 2020, both fighters are now in ‘the bubble’, having received their Covid-19 tests, and are now self-isolating in preparation for this huge heavyweight match.

While Joshua – the multiple world heavyweight champion with a win-loss ratio of 24-1 – is the very obvious expected winner, Pulev is by no means an easy opponent to be brushed off.

He has held the European Heavyweight title twice before, is ranked within the top ten active heavyweight boxers and this is the second time he has challenged for the unified world heavyweight title.

In other words, a Joshua vs Pulev live stream could see one of two scenarios – Joshua lose all of his world titles and a new face take the center stage…or, one of the greatest boxing records of all time continue forwards to greatness.

Of course, it isn’t just this one fight, a host of other titles are on the line in the supporting cards with a collection of other fights joining this main card. You can find out how to watch this event in a number of countries below.

Joshua vs Pulev live stream and PPV price

Joshua is a huge box-office draw and his last bout – that revenge victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch in Saudi Arabia last December – drew a domestic record 1.6million pay-per-view buys on Sky Sports Box Office. Each paid £24.95 for the privilege.

The Pulev fight will again be a Sky Sports PPV at a price of £24.95 with Joshua continuing his highly successful association with the UK’s biggest pay-TV broadcaster.Joshua vs Pulev will be showed by streaming platform DAZN ($19.99 per month or $99 for an annual subscription) in the United States, along with its other eight markets (Canada, Germany, Japan, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Switzerland and Austria).

Joshua vs Pulev Date and Time

Joshua vs Pulev will take place at the SSE Arena, Wembley (moved from the O2 Arena) in London on Saturday December 12, 2020.

After the recent relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions for UK sporting events, a crowd of 1000 fans will be allowed into the arena. Tickets went on sale on Friday December 4 and unsurprisingly they sold out in double-quick time.

Joshua vs Pulev weights

Joshua weighed in at 240.8lbs (17st 2lbs) – some three pounds heavier than for the rematch against Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December 2019.

Pulev meanwhile tipped the scales at 239.7lbs (17st 1lb) – nine pounds lighter than for his points victory over Rydell Booker in Fresno in November 2019.What fights are on the undercard?

Lawrence Okolie v Nikodem Jezewski – cruiserweight

Hughie Fury v Mariusz Wach – heavyweight

Martin Bakole v Sergey Kuzmin – WBC international heavyweight title

Qais Ashfaq v Ashley Lane – super-bantamweight

Florian Marku v Alex Fearon – welterweight

Macaulay McGowan v Kieron Conway – super-welterweight

Tomorrow’s Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev showdown takes place at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London. The night’s undercard is set to get under way at 7pm GMT local time and will be shown in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office (that’s 2pm ET / 11am PT start in the US and a 6am AEDT start on Sunday in Australia). Ring walks for the main event expected after 10pm GMT local time (5pm ET / 2pm PT / 9am AEDT), and you can access the Sky coverage you would at home