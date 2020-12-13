FULL HD) Pulev vs Joshua Live Free Stream Boxing Reddit, Where take place

Welcome To Watch Joshua vs Pulev Live Stream Online. On Saturday, 12 December, Anthony Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight titles against Bulgarian boxer, Kubrat Pulev. The fight will take place at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, which will host 1,000 fans.

The Brit reclaimed his IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO belts by beating Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch last December, producing a boxing masterclass in Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old champ was set for a busy 2020 but the COVID-19 lockdown put his plans on hold.

He is now set to get back in the ring and will take on IBF mandatory challenger Pulev this weekend.

Pulev, who is 28-1 in his professional career, beat Rydell Booker in his last fight in November 2019.

The Bulgarian has seen off the likes of Hughie Fury and Derek Chisora in recent years and was supposed to face Joshua in 2017 but had to pull out due to injury.

Joshua vs Pulev Fight Date, Start Time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 12 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Joshua vs. Pulev: 5:30 p.m. ET

The Joshua-Pulev main card begins at 2 p.m. ET. Joshua and Pulev expected to make their ring walks about 5:30 p.m. ET, although the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

Joshua Record And Bio

Nationality: English

English Born: Oct. 15, 1989

Oct. 15, 1989 Height: 6-6

6-6 Reach: 82 inches

82 inches Total fights: 24

24 Record: 23-1 with 21 knockouts

Pulev Record And Bio

Nationality: Bulgarian

Bulgarian Born: May 4, 1981

May 4, 1981 Height: 6-4 ½

6-4 ½ Reach: 79.5 inches

79.5 inches Total fights: 29

29 Record: 28-1 with 14 knockouts

Joshua vs Pulev Fight Card

Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev for Joshua’s IBF, WBA (super), and WBO Heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs. TBA; Cruiserweight

Hughie Fury vs. Mariusz Wach; Heavyweight

Martin Bakole vs. Sergey Kuzmin; Heavyweight

Souleymane Cissokho vs. Kieron Conway; Junior Middleweight

Ramla Ali vs. Vanesa Caballero; Women’s Junior Lightweight

Qais Ashfaq vs. Ashley Lane; Women’s Junior Featherweight

How Can I Watch the Joshua vs Pulev online from outside your country?

Anthony Joshua’s long-awaited return to the ring is nearly here, with the British fighter putting his WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles on the line against Kubrat Pulev. Don’t miss a second of the action of this long-delayed fight by following our guide below, which explains how to get an Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev live stream and watch the fight online.

This bout had been planned as far back as 2017 and for a while seemed destined never to happen. Most recently, AJ had been due to face IBF mandatory challenger Pulev again in June ahead of a mouth-watering clash against Tyson Fury to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

However, the scheduled fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was eventually scrapped and postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Pulev, 39, has some pedigree, having held the European heavyweight title twice between 2012 and 2016. However, the Bulgarian has only had one world title fight over the course of his long career, having challenged Wladimir Klitschko for his belt in 2015. That fight saw him knocked down three times before suffering a decisive fifth-round KO.

Joshua vs Pulev live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK, time, PPV price, and more

You can buy the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev fight for £24.95 via Sky Sports Box Office. Watch either via your Sky account, or you can watch on your computer, mobile, tablet, and various TV streamers.

Sky’s overage starts at 6 pm GMT, but we wouldn’t expect Joshua to be in the ring until 10 pm GMT at the earliest.

Not in the UK? Then you’ll need a VPN to watch this live stream – follow those instructions set out below. As explained, VPNs give a more secure way to stream and can help your laptop or phone think they’re in a completely different city or country to the one you physically are in.

How to live stream Joshua vs Pulev in the US

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced ‘Da Zone’) has the rights to show the Joshua Vs Pulev fight and coverage of the undercard set to start at 2 pm ET/11 am PT start on the subscription channel.

A DAZN contract will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. The channel is promising over 100 fight nights per year.

Not in the US? Residents of the country who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their DAZN subscription just like they would at home – wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Joshua vs Pulev in Canada

DAZN also has the rights to live-stream Joshua vs Pulev title fight in Canada, with coverage set to start at 2 pm ET/11 am PT on the subscription channel.

A DAZN contract will set you back $19.99 per month, or $150 for the year. The channel is promising over 100 fight nights per year and even offers a generous FREE 30-day trial – meaning you can essentially watch Joshua vs Pulev free if you play your cards right.

How Can I Watch Joshua vs Pulev Live From UK

In the UK, Joshua vs Pulev will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office. The price of the pay-per-view event has been set at a hefty £24.95.

The event can be live-streamed from the Sky Sports Box Office app, which you can download onto your mobile or tablet device.

You can pay for Joshua vs Pulev here – you don’t have to be a Sky customer, either.

The undercard is set to get underway at 5 pm. Some of the early fights will be streamed live on Facebook. Joshua vs Pulev is due to start at around 10.30 pm UK time on Saturday 12th December.

How to watch a Joshua vs Pulev live stream in Australia

The Joshua vs Pulev fight marks streaming service DAZN’s global role and will be one of the first major events available on the service Down Under.

The platform is set to exclusively screen events from the likes of Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, and GGG Promotions in the coming months.

Coverage of the undercard is set to begin at 6 am AEDT on Sunday in Australia. A DAZN contract in Australia is currently set at a knock-down initial price of $2.99 a month.

How to watch Joshua vs Pulev: live stream the fight in New Zealand

Joshua vs Pulev also marks the official launch of DAZN in New Zealand as well. Coverage of the undercard is set to begin at 8 am NZDT on Sunday morning.

A DAZN contract in New Zealand is currently set for a discount initial price of $2.99 a month.

How Can I Watch Joshua vs Pulev Live Streams With a VPN

Both Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN are geo-blocked meaning that you won’t be able to access those platforms if you’re outside your respective country unless you use a good VPN service.

A VPN is basically software for your PC or app on your phone that lets you spoof your device into thinking it’s based in another country.