Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2020 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2026

A new market research report on the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market include:

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

General Electric

Allscripts

Quest Diagnostic

Siemens Healthcare

AdvantEdge Healthcare

CareCloud

Acelerartech

The study on the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Ambulatory Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Epic Systems Corporation

13.1.1 Epic Systems Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 Epic Systems Corporation Business Overview

13.1.3 Epic Systems Corporation Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction

13.1.4 Epic Systems Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Epic Systems Corporation Recent Development

13.2 McKesson Corporation

13.2.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 McKesson Corporation Business Overview

13.2.3 McKesson Corporation Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction

13.2.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development

13.3 Cerner Corporation

13.3.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 Cerner Corporation Business Overview

13.3.3 Cerner Corporation Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction

13.3.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

13.4 General Electric

13.4.1 General Electric Company Details

13.4.2 General Electric Business Overview

13.4.3 General Electric Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction

13.4.4 General Electric Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 General Electric Recent Development

13.5 Allscripts

13.5.1 Allscripts Company Details

13.5.2 Allscripts Business Overview

13.5.3 Allscripts Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction

13.5.4 Allscripts Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Allscripts Recent Development

13.6 Quest Diagnostic

13.6.1 Quest Diagnostic Company Details

13.6.2 Quest Diagnostic Business Overview

13.6.3 Quest Diagnostic Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction

13.6.4 Quest Diagnostic Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Quest Diagnostic Recent Development

13.7 Siemens Healthcare

13.7.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

13.7.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

13.7.3 Siemens Healthcare Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction

13.7.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

13.8 AdvantEdge Healthcare

13.8.1 AdvantEdge Healthcare Company Details

13.8.2 AdvantEdge Healthcare Business Overview

13.8.3 AdvantEdge Healthcare Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction

13.8.4 AdvantEdge Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 AdvantEdge Healthcare Recent Development

13.9 CareCloud

13.9.1 CareCloud Company Details

13.9.2 CareCloud Business Overview

13.9.3 CareCloud Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction

13.9.4 CareCloud Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 CareCloud Recent Development

13.10 Acelerartech

13.10.1 Acelerartech Company Details

13.10.2 Acelerartech Business Overview

13.10.3 Acelerartech Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction

13.10.4 Acelerartech Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Acelerartech Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

