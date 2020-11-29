Genetic Engineering Market – Detailed analysis of current industry figures with growth opportunities and forecasts growth by 2026

The latest market research report on the Genetic Engineering Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Genetic Engineering Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Genetic Engineering Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Genetic Engineering Market research report, some of the key players are:

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Genetic Engineering Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Genetic Engineering Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Genetic Engineering Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Genetic Engineering Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Genetic Engineering Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Genetic Engineering Market?

• What are the Genetic Engineering Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Genetic Engineering Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Genetic Engineering Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Genetic Engineering Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Genetic Engineering Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Artificial Selection

1.4.3 Cloning

1.4.4 Gene Splicing

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Genetic Engineering Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Bt- Cotton

1.5.4 Golden Rice

1.5.5 Others

1.5.6 Medical Industry

1.5.7 Recombinant Proteins

1.5.8 Recombinant Antibodies

1.5.9 Others

1.5.10 Forensic Science

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Genetic Engineering Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Genetic Engineering Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Genetic Engineering Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Genetic Engineering Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Genetic Engineering Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Genetic Engineering Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Genetic Engineering Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Genetic Engineering Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Genetic Engineering Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Genetic Engineering Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Genetic Engineering Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Genetic Engineering Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Genetic Engineering Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Genetic Engineering Revenue in 2019

3.3 Genetic Engineering Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Genetic Engineering Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Genetic Engineering Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Genetic Engineering Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Genetic Engineering Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Genetic Engineering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Genetic Engineering Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Genetic Engineering Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Genetic Engineering Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Genetic Engineering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Genetic Engineering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Genetic Engineering Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Genetic Engineering Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Genetic Engineering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Genetic Engineering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Genetic Engineering Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Genetic Engineering Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Genetic Engineering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Genetic Engineering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Genetic Engineering Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Genetic Engineering Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Genetic Engineering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Genetic Engineering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Genetic Engineering Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Genetic Engineering Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Genetic Engineering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Genetic Engineering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Genetic Engineering Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Genetic Engineering Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Genetic Engineering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Genetic Engineering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Genetic Engineering Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Genetic Engineering Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Genetic Engineering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Genetic Engineering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Company Details

13.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Business Overview

13.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Genetic Engineering Introduction

13.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Revenue in Genetic Engineering Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Recent Development

13.2 GenScript

13.2.1 GenScript Company Details

13.2.2 GenScript Business Overview

13.2.3 GenScript Genetic Engineering Introduction

13.2.4 GenScript Revenue in Genetic Engineering Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 GenScript Recent Development

13.3 Amgen Inc.

13.3.1 Amgen Inc. Company Details

13.3.2 Amgen Inc. Business Overview

13.3.3 Amgen Inc. Genetic Engineering Introduction

13.3.4 Amgen Inc. Revenue in Genetic Engineering Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Amgen Inc. Recent Development

13.4 Genentech, Inc.

13.4.1 Genentech, Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 Genentech, Inc. Business Overview

13.4.3 Genentech, Inc. Genetic Engineering Introduction

13.4.4 Genentech, Inc. Revenue in Genetic Engineering Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Genentech, Inc. Recent Development

13.5 Merck KGaA

13.5.1 Merck KGaA Company Details

13.5.2 Merck KGaA Business Overview

13.5.3 Merck KGaA Genetic Engineering Introduction

13.5.4 Merck KGaA Revenue in Genetic Engineering Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development

13.6 Horizon Discovery Group plc

13.6.1 Horizon Discovery Group plc Company Details

13.6.2 Horizon Discovery Group plc Business Overview

13.6.3 Horizon Discovery Group plc Genetic Engineering Introduction

13.6.4 Horizon Discovery Group plc Revenue in Genetic Engineering Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Horizon Discovery Group plc Recent Development

13.7 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

13.7.1 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Company Details

13.7.2 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Business Overview

13.7.3 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Genetic Engineering Introduction

13.7.4 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Revenue in Genetic Engineering Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Recent Development

13.8 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.8.1 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Company Details

13.8.2 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Business Overview

13.8.3 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Genetic Engineering Introduction

13.8.4 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Revenue in Genetic Engineering Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Recent Development

13.9 OriGene Technologies, Inc.

13.9.1 OriGene Technologies, Inc. Company Details

13.9.2 OriGene Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

13.9.3 OriGene Technologies, Inc. Genetic Engineering Introduction

13.9.4 OriGene Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Genetic Engineering Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 OriGene Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

