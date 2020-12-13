COVID-19 Update: Global Steel Scrap Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: ArcelorMittal, AnSteel Scrap Group, Anyang Steel Scrap, BaoSteel Scrap Group, Baotou Steel Scrap, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Steel Scrap Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Steel Scrap market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Steel Scrap industry. Growth of the overall Steel Scrap market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Steel Scrap Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Steel Scrap industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Steel Scrap market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

ArcelorMittal

AnSteel Scrap Group

Anyang Steel Scrap

BaoSteel Scrap Group

Baotou Steel Scrap

Benxi Steel Scrap

CSC

Evraz Group

Fangda Steel Scrap

Gerdau

Hebei Steel Scrap Group

Hyundai Steel Scrap

IMIDRO

JFE

Jianlong Group

Jingye Steel Scrap

Jiuquan Steel Scrap

JSW

Maanshan Steel Scrap

Metinvest

MMK

NSSMC. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Steel Scrap market is segmented into

Flat Steel Scrap

Long Steel Scrap

Tubular Steel Scrap

Based on Application Steel Scrap market is segmented into

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer Appliances Industry

Housing

Automotive