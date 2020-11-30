Long-Acting Injectables Market is expected to show impressive growth rate between 2020 to 2026

The latest market research report on the Long-Acting Injectables Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Long-Acting Injectables Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Long-Acting Injectables Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Long-Acting Injectables Market research report, some of the key players are:

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Limited

Zogenix

DURECT

Medincel

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Long-Acting Injectables Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Long-Acting Injectables Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Long-Acting Injectables Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Long-Acting Injectables Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Long-Acting Injectables Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Long-Acting Injectables Market?

• What are the Long-Acting Injectables Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Long-Acting Injectables Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Long-Acting Injectables Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Long-Acting Injectables Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Long-Acting Injectables Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Small and Middle Sized Molecule

1.4.3 Large Sized Molecule

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Long-Acting Injectables Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Schizophrenia

1.5.3 Other Psychotic Disorders

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Long-Acting Injectables Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Long-Acting Injectables Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Long-Acting Injectables Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Long-Acting Injectables Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Long-Acting Injectables Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Long-Acting Injectables Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Long-Acting Injectables Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Long-Acting Injectables Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Long-Acting Injectables Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Long-Acting Injectables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Long-Acting Injectables Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Long-Acting Injectables Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Long-Acting Injectables Revenue in 2019

3.3 Long-Acting Injectables Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Long-Acting Injectables Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Long-Acting Injectables Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Long-Acting Injectables Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Long-Acting Injectables Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Long-Acting Injectables Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Long-Acting Injectables Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Long-Acting Injectables Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Long-Acting Injectables Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Long-Acting Injectables Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Long-Acting Injectables Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Long-Acting Injectables Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Long-Acting Injectables Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Long-Acting Injectables Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Long-Acting Injectables Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Long-Acting Injectables Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Long-Acting Injectables Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Long-Acting Injectables Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Long-Acting Injectables Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Long-Acting Injectables Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Long-Acting Injectables Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Eli Lilly

13.1.1 Eli Lilly Company Details

13.1.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview

13.1.3 Eli Lilly Long-Acting Injectables Introduction

13.1.4 Eli Lilly Revenue in Long-Acting Injectables Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

13.2 Pfizer

13.2.1 Pfizer Company Details

13.2.2 Pfizer Business Overview

13.2.3 Pfizer Long-Acting Injectables Introduction

13.2.4 Pfizer Revenue in Long-Acting Injectables Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Pfizer Recent Development

13.3 GlaxoSmithKline

13.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details

13.3.2 GlaxoSmithKline Business Overview

13.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline Long-Acting Injectables Introduction

13.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline Revenue in Long-Acting Injectables Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

13.4 Johnson & Johnson

13.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

13.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

13.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Long-Acting Injectables Introduction

13.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Long-Acting Injectables Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

13.5 Lupin Limited

13.5.1 Lupin Limited Company Details

13.5.2 Lupin Limited Business Overview

13.5.3 Lupin Limited Long-Acting Injectables Introduction

13.5.4 Lupin Limited Revenue in Long-Acting Injectables Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Lupin Limited Recent Development

13.6 Zogenix

13.6.1 Zogenix Company Details

13.6.2 Zogenix Business Overview

13.6.3 Zogenix Long-Acting Injectables Introduction

13.6.4 Zogenix Revenue in Long-Acting Injectables Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Zogenix Recent Development

13.7 DURECT

13.7.1 DURECT Company Details

13.7.2 DURECT Business Overview

13.7.3 DURECT Long-Acting Injectables Introduction

13.7.4 DURECT Revenue in Long-Acting Injectables Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 DURECT Recent Development

13.8 Medincel

13.8.1 Medincel Company Details

13.8.2 Medincel Business Overview

13.8.3 Medincel Long-Acting Injectables Introduction

13.8.4 Medincel Revenue in Long-Acting Injectables Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Medincel Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

