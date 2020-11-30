Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2026

Market Scenario

Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market was valued US$ 4 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 7 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 7.25 % during a forecast.

The reported segment of Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market based on component, application, and region.

Based on a component, the Global planar solid oxide fuel cell market can be classified into planar cells, separator plates, manifolds, seals. In terms of application, the Global planar solid oxide fuel cell market can be fragmented into Stationary, Transportation, and Portable. By region, Global planar solid oxide fuel cell market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Renewable and cost-effective solution over the traditional energy source is the factor to boost the demand for a planar solid oxide fuel cell. Government subventions for the fuel cell in developed economies such as North America, Japan, and Europe alongside with growing demand for efficient power generation are the driving factor for growth in the planar solid oxide fuel cell market. High capital cost hampers the growth in the planar solid oxide fuel cell market.

Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market

Based on Application, Stationary power segment is expected to dominate the highest growth in the global planar solid oxide fuel cell market. Stationary power segment produces energy with the possibility of accompanying heat from a source, which cannot be moved. Stationary solid oxide fuel cell power plants are the stack module containing the solid oxide fuel cell stack comprehensive and the related peripherals.

In terms of region, Europe is projected to have a substantial growth in the Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed owing to the increasing need for substitute electric power generation technologies and snowballing predilection towards dispersed power generation. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the growth in Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market owing to increasing demand for substitute electric power generation technologies, associated spending on the expansion of planar SOFC technology.

Key profiled and analyzed in Global planar solid oxide fuel cell market

Bloom Energy, Aisin Seiki, SOLIDpower, Sunfire, UnderSea Sensor Systems, Atrex Energy, WATT Fuel Cell, Hexis, and Convion. Ultra electronics holding plc, ceres power holdings plc. The ballerd power system, Chevron Corporation, Delphi Automotive plc. Protonex Technology Corporation, Ceramic fuel cell.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10985

