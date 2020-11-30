Digital Advertising Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2026

Digital Advertising Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 20262 min read
Global Digital Advertising Market was valued US$ 90 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 350 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 18.5% during forecast period.
Global media spending is growing progressively at more than 5% per year, Regardless of political and economic concerns in various markets, increasing digital advertising business will sustain overall advertising benefits.
Two major factors driving growth of market are self-serve platforms which allow small businesses to advertise with efficiency on the internet, and the increase in online startups that use these self-serve platforms to sell products directly to clients. Google and Facebook are capturing the majority of that growth because they surpass at serving those two sets of consumers.
Mobile accounted near about 50% of all the digital advertising, but mobile growth rates are starting to decline after an impressive rise. For example, mobile grew 70%, and mobile doubled every year for the first few years.
Mobile monetization is gaining purchase, particularly in-app and video and is likely to keep that drive going into forecasting period as consumer behavior changes and header bidding technology extends beyond web display. Also, brand advertiser demand for better transparency and protection against fraud should continue to be strong. Confirming inventories and ad quality will be key to maintain the flow of advertising funds into digital media.
Asia-Pacific and North America is accounting 70% of the US$ 628 billion global ad expenditure in 2017. Strong consumer spending in these regions, along with the FIFA World Cup, will divide worldwide ad growth of 7% in 2018. Global media expenses will grow progressively at more than 5% per year by 2022. North America is holding the largest share in advertising market at US$ 232 billion and a 35% share of worldwide total media. Asia-Pacific is being at second place in regional media expenses with US$ 210 billion and one-third of global ad business.
Scope of the report for Global Digital Advertising Market
Global Digital Advertising Market by Device:
Desktop
Mobile
Digital Billboard
Global Digital Advertising Market by Brand Category
Pets
Food & Drink
Family & Parenting
Travel
Technology B2C B2C
Style & Fashion
Home & Garden
Finance & Insurance
CPG
Business
Education
Automotive
Sports
Health & Fitness
Technology B2B
Global Digital Advertising Market by Format
Display
Search
Banner, Rich Media, Sponsorship
video
Other
Global Digital Advertising Market by Transaction Type
Programmatic
Direct
Global Digital Advertising Market by Region
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in Global Digital Advertising Market:
Acxiom Corporation
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Amazon.com, Inc.
Baidu, Inc.
Conversant, Inc.
Dentsu Aegis Network
Accenture Interactive
PwC Digital Service
IBM iX
Web Net Creatives
iProspect
WebFX
Disruptive Advertising
Thrive Internet Marketing Agency
Topspot Internet Marketing
PBJ Marketing
Adster Creative
Boostability
97 Switch
