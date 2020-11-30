Halal Ingredients Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Halal Ingredients market is accounted for $40.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $77.47 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Healthy snacking and increasing awareness about functional food & beverage products are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market. However, the lack of consistency for Halal Standards is restraining the growth of the market.

Halal ingredients are vegetable, plants, fish, halal animal’s meat when the animal is slaughtered according to sharia rules, and chemical origin without alcohol. Halal ingredients are being used in beauty products as there is a huge demand for cosmetic products that are made up of halal ingredients.

Get Access to sample pages:https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11457

Based on the End User, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to be the top-growing segment in the halal ingredients market. The rising frequency of chronic diseases and lifestyle and age-related diseases have led to a rush in demand for ingredients used in the pharmaceutical sector. By Geography, the Middle East is a major region in the halal ingredients market, which is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market. Approving government regulations in the GCC countries for halal foods are endorsed to the growth in the halal ingredients market. The rapid economic growth, as a result of the stable political environment in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the UAE, is contributing to the growth of the food & beverage and consumer product industries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Halal Ingredients Market include Unilever, Tesco Store, Symrise (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Shiseido Co., Ltd., Purecircle Limited (Malaysia), Nestle Pvt. Ltd, MAKE-UP ART COSMETICS, Lush Retail Ltd., L’Oreal , Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland) , Halagel (Malaysia), DowDupont (US), Del Monte Phil’s., Inc., Cargill (US), Burger King Corporation , Beiersdorf, BASF (Germany), and Barentz B.V. (Netherlands).

Ingredient Types Covered:

• Ingredients for the Pharmaceutical Industry

• Ingredients for the Cosmetic Industry

• Ingredients for the Food & Beverage Industry

End Users Covered:

• Beverage Industry

• Cosmetic industry

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Food industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11457/Single

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances