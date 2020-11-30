middle east homeland security Market: Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

Overview

Security has become a major global concern in the backdrop of terror attacks, attacks from radical factions and lone wolves. International security and the preparedness to tackle security issues is the need of the hour.

Technology advancements bring along security hazards with them and a niche business opportunity lies for vendors in addressing these hazards. Emergence and development in robotics, biotechnology and nanotechnology will significantly impact the security market in the forthcoming years. Homeland Security encompasses border security for land, air, sea, critical infrastructure protection, cyber security and transportation security.

Market Analysis

Homeland Security market in the Middle East will grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Economic diversification and regional events are driving growth in this market. The market is expected to grow due to investments in multiple projects and recent developments such as the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Midfield Terminal Project in Abu Dhabi.

Technology advancements, economic growth and investments in infrastructure development in the region are driving the market. Residential and commercial construction, transportation infrastructure, and public utilities are the major sectors which are receiving infrastructural investments.

Country-wise Segmentation

Middle East Homeland Security Market is segmented and analyzed by the following countries- UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Yemen, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, etc. Saudi Arabia has the largest market share in the Middle East Homeland Security Market.

Segmentation by Departments

The Homeland Security market is segmented by the following departments- Cybersecurity, Emergency Response, Mass Transit, Transportation Security, CBRN Security and CIP.

Vendor Analysis

The prominent players in the market are Lockheed Martin Corp., BAE Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Raytheon Co. BAE Systems offers real time intelligence services to law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies of the leading players in the market such as BAE Systems, Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, Grant Thornton, and Northrop Grumman is covered. 13 Companies are covered in the report.

Benefits

The report is of significance to the key stakeholders of the Homeland Security market such as security providers, software providers, and technology providers, in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and country security trends

The Report also gives information related to latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis, government initiatives, new technologies and competitive landscape. The report includes a detailed competitive benchmarking based on key metrics such as business profile, key offerings, business units, geographical revenue, recent developments, business focus, business strategy and SWOT analysis.

The report can also be tailored as per the specific requirement of the user. The customization is available on countries, vendor profiles and upcoming technologies. It briefs about the upcoming homeland security technologies and collaboration with the government in this direction.