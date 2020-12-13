Covid-19 Impact on Global Alcohol Packaging Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Ball Corporation, Gerresheimer, Crown Holdings, Smurfit Kappa Group, BA Glass Germany GmbH, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Alcohol Packaging Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Alcohol Packaging market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Alcohol Packaging industry. Growth of the overall Alcohol Packaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Alcohol Packaging Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Alcohol Packaging industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Alcohol Packaging market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Ball Corporation

Gerresheimer

Crown Holdings

Smurfit Kappa Group

BA Glass Germany GmbH

Berry Global

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock LLC

Amcor Limited

Beatson Clark

Vidrala

Ardagh Group

Intrapac International Corporation

DS Smith Plc

Owens Illinois

Nampak. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Alcohol Packaging market is segmented into

Secondary Packaging

Primary Packaging

Based on Application Alcohol Packaging market is segmented into

Spirits

Beer

Wine

Ciders