Big Data in Power Management Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global big data in power management market by software (system software, Hadoop distribution products and tools, discovery & visualization tools, database software, big data analytics and other software), and by services (Hadoop-as-a-service (HAAS), visualization & analytics-as-a-service, training & professional services, deployment & integration services, and consulting services). The market research report identifies VMware Inc, Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise, Dell Inc, and Cisco Systems as the major vendors operating in the global big data in the power management market.

Overview of the Global Big Data in Power Management Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global big data in power management market will grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The big data in power management is creating a lot of buzz in the IT world and is moving towards intelligent systems and IoT. This move is expected to provide more support to software and intelligence systems that can control multi-piece business systems. This type of environment will allow big data software to control, manage, and automate the entire business transaction data and process using a variety of big data software tools and services. The big data software tools and services include visualization and analytics-as-a-service. Furthermore, Hadoop products and tools can be delivered as a service and offer organizations with flexibility, scalability, added speed, and savings on capital and operational expenditure. Power utilities help to optimize the generation, distribution, and consumption of electricity using big data. The development of specially designed IT solutions for electricity grids, along with decentralized producers of renewable energies are regularly generating large amounts of data that energy companies need to address. Big data technology offers suitable solutions for power utilities to achieve greater reliability, efficiency, flexibility and to preserve the balance between consumption and production of a rapidly changing energy landscape.

According to the big data in power management industry analysis, North America holds the major market share among all the regions. Europe stands next due to the increase in customer awareness of big data and cloud services which are impelling a phased migration from on-premises-based solutions to a cloud environment. In the Asia Pacific, more than 60% of the companies are planning to adopt both on-premises and cloud-based models. Latin America is set to be the emerging market for big data in power management due to the transition from traditional on-premises deployment to the cloud-based deployment of various solutions across industries.

Competitive analysis and key vendors

Big data solution is becoming a demanding technology in the cloud environment. There are huge business opportunities, where a lot of SMEs are entering the market and collaborating with large players to provide various solutions and services. Many new start-ups are coming up with innovative applications and services in the market which are expected to witness a double-digit growth in the next 5–6 years. Furthermore, collaborations and M&A will continue to grow at a good speed.

Some of the key vendors in the Big Data in Power Management market are:

VMware Inc

Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise

Dell Inc

Cisco Systems

Jinfonet Software, Inc

1010DATA

Infoblox and

Nexenta Systems Inc

Big Data in Power Management Market by Software

System Software

Hadoop Distribution Products and Tools

Discovery & Visualization Tools

Database Software

Big Data Analytics and

Other software

Big Data in Power Management Market by Services

Hadoop-as-a-Service (HAAS)

Visualization & Analytics-as-a-Service

Training and Professional Services

Deployment & Integration Services and

Consulting Services

Big Data in Power Management Market Benefits

The report provides detailed information about the usage and adoption of big data in power management in various applications and regions. This helps key stakeholders can find out the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, government initiatives toward the product adoption in the upcoming years, along with the details of commercial products available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to have an impact on market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture revenues in the specific verticals. The report will help interested companies in this market to analyze the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the big data in the power management market.

