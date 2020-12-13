Graphite Lubricant Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2022

Graphite is one of the most common forms of carbon. Graphite with or without other chemicals or materials used for lubrication is commonly termed as graphite lubricants, which come under dry lubricant or solid lubricant. Although being in the solid phase, dry lubricants or solid lubricants are materials that reduce friction between two surfaces sliding against each other without the need for any liquid medium. Due to its superior property, such as high temperature resistance and low coefficient of friction, it is widely being used in various end-user industries like transportation, industrial application, and electric & electronics. Transportation is the largest end-user of graphite lubricant owing to its high lubrication property even at higher temperatures followed by industrial applications. The application of graphite lubricants is also increasing in electrical equipment due to the added advantage of conductivity. These lubricating solids can stay longer than unfortified oils, thus reducing the maintenance cost.

The graphite lubricant market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling the best quality with realistic parametric estimations. Further, the participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Globally, the demand for graphite lubricant is growing consistently, especially in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. This growth is supported by the increasing industrialization and electronic applications industries in these regions respectively. Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the graphite lubricant market. China and India have an advantage of having the most number of manufacturing and consumption markets, thus providing maximum contribution to the global graphite lubricant market. North America is the second major consumer of global graphite lubricant owing to large automotive and industrial applications in the region. Europe and Middle East & African countries show high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing acceptance and industrialization in respective regions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global graphite lubricant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period to reach around $1.67 billion by 2022. The transportation segment is expected to be dominant in the application segment, which is driven by China and India. In geographic terms, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its top position in the global graphite lubricant market followed by North America. Some of the key players in the graphite lubricants market are Imerys, Dow Corning, Superior Graphite, Henkal, etc.

Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

