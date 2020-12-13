Painting Tools Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2026

Global Painting Tools Market was valued US$ 10.20 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 15.90 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.71 % during a forecast period.

Painting tools are basically the tools, which are used in the overall task of painting. A wide array of painting tools is available is available in the market. These tools having unique properties and task.

Increasing demand for oxidization resistant and eye-catching textures in residential & commercial building are the primary factors driving painting tools demand. Rapid urbanization coupled with increased infrastructure spending is expected to drive painting tools market growth. An upsurge in government spending on tourism, increasing commercial & building renovation has to propel the market growth.

The high cost of the painting tools along with limited consumer awareness regarding the painting product usage is limiting the growth in the global paint tolling market.

Rollers are expected to dominate the painting tool market during the forecast period. Increasing structural restructurings plans along with the adoption of more boosted painting equipment will drive paint rollers demand. An inclination of consumer towards the interior design of their homes is also expected to boost the global paint roller market. Increasing demand for standardized painting is one of the trends in the market. It helps to minimize wastage of paint, which is one of the likely opportunities for the growth of the paint rollers market. Furthermore, the high cost of the paint rollers as compared to the traditional painting tools is limiting the market growth.

Automotive segment is estimated to share significant growth in the global paint tool market. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for the spray gun to color paint the vehicle. It helps to minimize the manual work and provide the efficient pain to the vehicle. Increasing the purchasing power of the consumer in the automobile industry is expected to raise demand for the painting tool.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global painting tools market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the significant share in the global painting tool market. The growth is attributed to the rapid initialization and growing infrastructure sector in this region. India appears as the worldâ€™s largest developing economy owing to the growing demand for painting tools in residential buildings and strong market growth.

Key profiled and analyzed in the reports includes in the global painting tools market such as Mill-Rose Company, Milton Brushware, Gordon Brush, Braun Brush, Purdy, and Anderson Products.

The report gives a clear representation of the current market scenario of global painting tools market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, Porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Painting Tools Market

Global Painting Tools Market, By Type

Brushes

Scrapers

Rollers

Spray guns

Trays

Global Painting Tools Market, By Application

Construction

Appliances

Automotive

Industrial equipment & machinery

Furniture

Packaging.

Global Painting Tools Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key players operating in the Global Painting Tools Market

Nour

Dura Paints

MAAN

Mill-Rose

Gordon Brush

Braun Brush

Anderson Products

Purdy

Milton Brushware

Allway Tools

Richard Tools

EPOS Egypt

Harbor Freight

Nespoli Group

Mill-Rose Company

USA tools

Shawky Brush

Roller Factory

Makinah.

