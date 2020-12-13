Todays) Barcelona vs Levante Live Stream Free Match Reddit, how to watch today

Barcelona is back in action in La Liga this weekend as they host Levante at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Barcelona vs Levante Live Stream Online Free Spanish Primera Division 2020.

Levante is dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and is in 17th place in the La Liga standings.

The Valencia-based outfit thrashed Getafe by a 3-0 margin last weekend and will need to put in a similar performance in this game.

Barcelona has struggled in La Liga this season and their 3-0 defeat against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League would have left a bitter taste in the mouth. The Catalan giants are currently languishing in a lowly ninth place in the La Liga table and cannot afford to slip up against Levante on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Levante Head-to-Head

Barcelona has a predictably excellent record against Levante and has won 22 matches out of a total of 30 games against their opponents since the turn of the century. Levante has managed only four victories against Barcelona and needs to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two sides earlier this year ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Barcelona. Ansu Fati scored both goals on the day but is unavailable for this game.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-D

Levante form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-D-D

Barcelona vs Levante Team News

Barcelona

Barcelona has several injury concerns ahead of this game and will have to do without Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, and Ansu Fati against Levante. Ousmane Dembele has also picked up a hamstring injury and might not be risked in this fixture.

Clement Lenglet has not been at his best in recent weeks and might be replaced by a rejuvenated Samuel Umtiti in this game. Martin Braithwaite was benched against Juventus and will return to the line-up for this game.

Injured: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele

Suspended: None

Levante

Cheick Doukoure and Jose Campana remain sidelined with injuries and will not play a part against Barcelona. Enis Bardhi has also picked up a knock and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Cheick Doukoure, Jose Campana, Enis Bardhi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Levante Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann; Martin Braithwaite

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Coke; Ruben Rochina, Nikola Vukcevic, Gonzalo Melero, Jorge de Frutos; Roger Marti, Jose Luis Morales

