Acetic Anhydride Market Revenue, Production Volume And Future Opportunities By 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled World Acetic Anhydride Market: Opportunities & Forecasts, 2020-2027

The global market size of Acetic Anhydride is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Key players in the world acetic anhydride market are BP Chemicals Plc, BASF SE, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Eastman Chemical Company, PetroChina Ltd., SABIC, Celanese Corporation and others.

ACETIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Application Coating Material Explosives Plasticizer Synthesizer Others

By End-user Tobacco Industry Pharmaceutical industry Laundry & cleaning industry Agrochemical industry Food & Beverage industry Textile industry Others

By Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe U.K. France Germany Others Asia-Pacific India China Japan Others LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



