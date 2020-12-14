Self-Compacting Concrete Market Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis ,Business Opportunities During Forecast 2025

Global Self-compacting Concrete Market: Snapshot

Self-consolidating or self-compacting concrete refers to a blend which comprises moderate viscosity, good resistance to segregation, high deformability, and low yield stress. In generic terms, when self-compacting concrete or SCC is poured, it is an extensively fluid mixture that flows easily around and within the formwork, can flow around the corners and through obstructions, is very close to self-levelling, does not need tamping or vibration, and gets into the texture and shape of a mold. Thus, pouring self-compacting concrete is less labor exhaustive in comparison to standard concrete mixes. Self-compacting concrete does not also use much amount of water in order to become a liquid.

The global market for self-compacting concrete has been witnessing substantial growth due to an extensive upsurge in the global building and construction industry along with aesthetics and engineering advantages. They primary factors that have been influencing the growth of the global self-compacting concrete market and is likely to maintain a strong impact on the market are enhanced quality of air, substantial decrease in the cost of MRO, and elimination of the vibration process during laying the SCC coupled with a less environment harmful procedure. The market is further expected to foster with the robustly progressing repair activities of old structures and the incessantly expanding construction industries across the globe. However, the market is expected to face challenges from an alternative that is emerging known as Eco-SCC.

Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market: Overview

The global self-compacting concrete market is gaining considerably traction from the rising building and construction activities especially across the emerging nations. Between 2017 and 2025, experts predict strong growth of the market. Self-compacting concrete comes will several properties such as it significantly reduces costs incurred on maintenance, repairing, and overhauling (MRO), and has minimum impact on the environment.

With environmental laws across the globe getting tougher with every passing days, industries are compelled to look for more eco-friendly materials. Spurred by the factor, the demand for self-compacting concrete is expected to surge in the building and construction industry in the coming years. The report studies in detail growth trajectory of the global self-compacting concrete market and the factors influencing the same. It identifies the growth drivers and key restraints besides assessing opportunities existing for the market across the key regional segments.

Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market: Key Market Segments

Self-compacting concrete is extensively used in the construction of concrete frames, which also constitute one of the key application segments in the global self-compacting concrete market. As the concrete frame industry aims towards improvement in the process of designing and building in-situ frame buildings, the demand from the segment will continue to rise. Given the scenario, both efficiency and profitability of all members across the supply chain from building construction will improve, subsequently increasing opportunities for the concrete frames segment in the overall self-compacting concrete market.

In terms of end user, infrastructure constitute one of the key market segments. Constructing a building or architectural structure as per contemporary standards has certain specific requirements. It is therefore necessary to develop concrete with specific properties to meet the requirements. This has resulted in the development of self-compacting concrete, which flows under its own weight and thus can easily fill formworks. Furthermore, self-compacting concrete is compacted under the influence of self-weight, without any additional processing. These factors have significantly impacted the use of self-compacting concrete in the infrastructure sector.

Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regional segments, Asia Pacific has been exhibiting high lucrative opportunities for the market. Considerable rise in construction activities in the region, coupled with rapid urbanization, has helped the market players establish strong presence in Asia Pacific. Opportunities for the market players are especially ripe in India and China, as both the countries showcase high expenditure on infrastructural developments. The growth of power and transportation sectors will also aid the expansion of the self-compacting concrete market in India.

Besides this, the market will also gain pace from the rising residential and non-residential construction in Europe. In North America due to stagnancy the market will witness comparatively lesser opportunities.

Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market: Vendor Landscape

For an in-depth overview, the report provides a detailed assessment of market’s vendor landscape. It therefore includes profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the global self-compacting concrete market. This section covers the development status of the companies profiled, besides analyzing the impact of their latest mergers and acquisitions. For the purpose of the study, information is also obtained from the financial records of these companies. Furthermore, strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled are analyzed using SWOT analysis. This also helps readers in identifying the opportunities and threats that the companies are likely to face in the forecast period.

Some of the most prominent companies in the global self-compacting concrete market are LafargeHolcim Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Sika Group, BASF SE, and ACC Limited. In order to strengthen their market position, a majority of these companies are focusing on product launch and diversification.

