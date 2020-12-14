COVID-19 Impact on Tower Crane Industry Market 2020 – future development, manufacturers, trends, share, size and forecast edited by leading research firm

The research report published on the Tower Crane Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Tower Crane Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Tower Crane Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Tower Crane Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Tower Crane Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

The Manitowoc Company, Inc

Shandong Huaxia Group Co., Ltd

DAHAN Construction Machinery Group

Yongmao Holdings Limited

XCMG Group

Wolffkran Inc

Terex Corporation

Liebherr Group

ABUS Kransysteme GmbH

Favelle Favco BHD

Sany Group

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

Kroll Cranes A/S

Zoomlion

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Tower Crane Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Tower Crane Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Tower Crane

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Tower Crane industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tower Crane Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Tower Crane Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Tower Crane Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Tower Crane Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tower Crane Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Tower Crane Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Tower Crane

3.3 Tower Crane Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Tower Crane

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Tower Crane

3.4 Market Distributors of Tower Crane

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Tower Crane Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Tower Crane Market, by Type

4.1 Global Tower Crane Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Tower Crane Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Tower Crane Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Tower Crane Value and Growth Rate of Self-erecting Tower Cranes

4.3.2 Global Tower Crane Value and Growth Rate of Flat Top Tower Cranes

4.3.3 Global Tower Crane Value and Growth Rate of Hammerhead Tower Cranes

4.3.4 Global Tower Crane Value and Growth Rate of Luffing Jib Tower Cranes

4.4 Global Tower Crane Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Tower Crane Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Tower Crane Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Tower Crane Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Tower Crane Consumption and Growth Rate of Rental (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Tower Crane Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Tower Crane Consumption and Growth Rate of Mining (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Tower Crane Consumption and Growth Rate of Shipyards (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Tower Crane Consumption and Growth Rate of Utility (2015-2020)

6 Global Tower Crane Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Tower Crane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Tower Crane Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Tower Crane Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Tower Crane Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Tower Crane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Tower Crane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Tower Crane Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Tower Crane Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Tower Crane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Tower Crane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Tower Crane Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Tower Crane Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Tower Crane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Tower Crane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Tower Crane Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Tower Crane Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Tower Crane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tower Crane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tower Crane Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Tower Crane Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Tower Crane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Tower Crane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Tower Crane Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Tower Crane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 The Manitowoc Company, Inc

12.1.1 The Manitowoc Company, Inc Basic Information

12.1.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.1.3 The Manitowoc Company, Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Shandong Huaxia Group Co., Ltd

12.2.1 Shandong Huaxia Group Co., Ltd Basic Information

12.2.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.2.3 Shandong Huaxia Group Co., Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 DAHAN Construction Machinery Group

12.3.1 DAHAN Construction Machinery Group Basic Information

12.3.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.3.3 DAHAN Construction Machinery Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Yongmao Holdings Limited

12.4.1 Yongmao Holdings Limited Basic Information

12.4.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.4.3 Yongmao Holdings Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 XCMG Group

12.5.1 XCMG Group Basic Information

12.5.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.5.3 XCMG Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Wolffkran Inc

12.6.1 Wolffkran Inc Basic Information

12.6.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.6.3 Wolffkran Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Terex Corporation

12.7.1 Terex Corporation Basic Information

12.7.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.7.3 Terex Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Liebherr Group

12.8.1 Liebherr Group Basic Information

12.8.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.8.3 Liebherr Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 ABUS Kransysteme GmbH

12.9.1 ABUS Kransysteme GmbH Basic Information

12.9.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.9.3 ABUS Kransysteme GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Favelle Favco BHD

12.10.1 Favelle Favco BHD Basic Information

12.10.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.10.3 Favelle Favco BHD Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Sany Group

12.11.1 Sany Group Basic Information

12.11.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.11.3 Sany Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Action Construction Equipment Ltd

12.12.1 Action Construction Equipment Ltd Basic Information

12.12.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.12.3 Action Construction Equipment Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Kroll Cranes A/S

12.13.1 Kroll Cranes A/S Basic Information

12.13.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.13.3 Kroll Cranes A/S Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Zoomlion

12.14.1 Zoomlion Basic Information

12.14.2 Tower Crane Product Introduction

12.14.3 Zoomlion Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Tower Crane Market Forecast

14.1 Global Tower Crane Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Self-erecting Tower Cranes Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Flat Top Tower Cranes Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Hammerhead Tower Cranes Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Luffing Jib Tower Cranes Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Tower Crane Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Rental Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Construction Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Mining Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Shipyards Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Utility Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Tower Crane Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

