Legal Services Industry Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges

The research report published on the Legal Services Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Legal Services Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Legal Services Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Legal Services Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Legal Services Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Intapp

King & Spalding

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

Faegre Baker Daniels

Covington & Burling

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Hahn Loeser & Parks

Blake, Cassels & Graydon

Greenberg Traurig

Jones Day

Cooley

Holland & Knight

Kirkland & Ellis

Hogan Lovells International

ONC Lawyers

K&L Gates

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Legal Services Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Legal Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Legal Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Legal Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Legal Services Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Legal Services Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Legal Services Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Legal Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Legal Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Legal Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Legal Services

3.3 Legal Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Legal Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Legal Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Legal Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Legal Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Legal Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Legal Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Legal Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Legal Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Legal Services Value and Growth Rate of Online Service

4.3.2 Global Legal Services Value and Growth Rate of Offline Service

4.4 Global Legal Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Legal Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Legal Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Legal Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Legal Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Legal Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Use (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Legal Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Legal Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Legal Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Legal Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Legal Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Legal Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Legal Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Legal Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Legal Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Legal Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Legal Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Legal Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Legal Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Legal Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Legal Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Legal Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Legal Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Legal Services Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Legal Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Legal Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Legal Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Legal Services Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Legal Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Legal Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Legal Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Legal Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Intapp

12.1.1 Intapp Basic Information

12.1.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.1.3 Intapp Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 King & Spalding

12.2.1 King & Spalding Basic Information

12.2.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.2.3 King & Spalding Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

12.3.1 Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner Basic Information

12.3.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.3.3 Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Faegre Baker Daniels

12.4.1 Faegre Baker Daniels Basic Information

12.4.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.4.3 Faegre Baker Daniels Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Covington & Burling

12.5.1 Covington & Burling Basic Information

12.5.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.5.3 Covington & Burling Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

12.6.1 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius Basic Information

12.6.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.6.3 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Hahn Loeser & Parks

12.7.1 Hahn Loeser & Parks Basic Information

12.7.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.7.3 Hahn Loeser & Parks Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Blake, Cassels & Graydon

12.8.1 Blake, Cassels & Graydon Basic Information

12.8.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.8.3 Blake, Cassels & Graydon Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Greenberg Traurig

12.9.1 Greenberg Traurig Basic Information

12.9.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.9.3 Greenberg Traurig Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Jones Day

12.10.1 Jones Day Basic Information

12.10.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.10.3 Jones Day Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Cooley

12.11.1 Cooley Basic Information

12.11.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.11.3 Cooley Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Holland & Knight

12.12.1 Holland & Knight Basic Information

12.12.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.12.3 Holland & Knight Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Kirkland & Ellis

12.13.1 Kirkland & Ellis Basic Information

12.13.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.13.3 Kirkland & Ellis Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Hogan Lovells International

12.14.1 Hogan Lovells International Basic Information

12.14.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.14.3 Hogan Lovells International Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 ONC Lawyers

12.15.1 ONC Lawyers Basic Information

12.15.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.15.3 ONC Lawyers Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 K&L Gates

12.16.1 K&L Gates Basic Information

12.16.2 Legal Services Product Introduction

12.16.3 K&L Gates Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Legal Services Market Forecast

14.1 Global Legal Services Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Online Service Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Offline Service Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Legal Services Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Government Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Commercial Use Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Other Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Legal Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

