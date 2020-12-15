Wooden Decking Market Analysis latest demand by 2020-2027 with leading players & COVID-19 Analysis

An increase in demand for wooden decking because they offer various applications such as for floor, wall, railing that are the key factors driving the growth of the wooden decking market. Increasing the trends of outdoor living and luxurious life propel the growth of the wooden decking market. Rapid urbanization and rising construction in the emerging nation such as India, China, Japan, Singapore, and among others are expected to drive the growth of the plastic decking market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Cox Industries Inc., Humboldt Redwood Company and Mendocino Redwood Company, James Latham PLC, Mets? Group, Setra Group, Universal Forest Products, Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Vetedy Group, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Company

What is the Dynamics of Wooden Decking Market?

There has been an increase in the use of wooden decking in recent years owing to its excellent surface finish, scratchproof capability, beauty, durability, and softness. Theses factor propel the growth of the wooden decking market globally. Another key benefit offered by the wooden decking companies to their customers is the less cost of the product while purchasing. However, increasing concern about high maintenance costs is the major restraint that is anticipated to hamper the growth of the wooden decking market. Increasing urbanization used wooden decking to enhance the aesthetic value of the building as well as rooms that are expected to propel the growth of the wooden decking market.

What is the SCOPE of Wooden Decking Market?

The “Global Wooden Decking Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the wooden decking with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wooden decking market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user and geography. The global wooden decking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wooden decking market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the wooden decking market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global wooden decking market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as pressure treated wood, redwood, cedar wood, tropical hardwood, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as floor, wall, railing, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, non-residential.

What is the Regional Framework of Wooden Decking Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wooden decking market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wooden decking market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wooden decking market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the wooden decking market in these regions.

