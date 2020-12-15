Video Telemedicine Market 2020 | Research Report CAGR Growth of 18.2% and Predictive Business Strategy by 2026

Global Video Telemedicine Market is accounted for $0.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing demand of patients residing in remote locations and technological advancements are driving the growth of the market. However, dearth of proper skilled staff and lack of awareness are hindering the market growth.

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LifeSize Communications, Inc, Polycom, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Sony Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., VSee, Inc. and ZTE Corporation.

Video telemedicine is the regular blend of information technologies and telecommunication in thought to provide healthcare services even at a remote place. Healthcare organizations, medical professionals, and patients are benefiting from medical video conferencing as it revolutionizes the industry in a number of exciting ways. Perfect VC offers telemedicine video conferencing software solutions that will improve provider communication and collaboration, transform patient care while improving overall experience, and build individual medical expertise lowering healthcare costs.

Based on Application, gynecology segment held significant market growth during forecast period due to increasing knowledge among females concerning their health hazards and rising support of safety empowered authority have promoted the growth of video conferences in gynecology. By geography, North America acquired the largest market share owing to the extremely created and infiltrated market in the U.S. Telemedicine itself includes roots within the United States and keeps on straight empower expansion inside the video telemedicine preparation with the progression of modernization and the increasing expense of medical services in the region.

