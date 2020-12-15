Smart Street Lighting Market Analysis latest demand by 2020-2027 with leading players & COVID-19 Analysis

The introduction of energy-efficient smart lighting systems has encouraged the government across the globe to adopt smart street lighting for the development of smart cities. The connected components in the smart street lighting would enable communication among these components and the user. Robust developments, government initiatives, and increasing awareness in the Asia Pacific region are likely to make this region the fastest growing in terms of the smart street lighting market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Adesto Technologies Corporation,Bridgelux, Inc.,Cree Lighting,Eaton Corporation PLC, GE Lighting, Itron, Inc., OSRAM Licht AG (Siemens), Schneider Electric SE, Signify Holding

What is the Dynamics of Smart Street Lighting Market?

The smart street lighting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the emergence of smart cities and the increasing popularity of connected devices and the internet of things. Continuous innovations in mobile networks are further expected to propel the growth of the smart street lighting market. However, concerns associated with tower radiations may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the rapid adoption of connected lights in electric vehicles is likely to create significant opportunities for the key players of the smart street lighting market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Smart Street Lighting Market?

The “Global Smart Street Lighting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart street lighting market with detailed market segmentation by lamp type, component, deployment site, and geography. The global smart street lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart street lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global smart street lighting market is segmented on the basis of lamp type, component, and deployment site. Based on lamp type, the market is segmented as fluorescent, incandescent, and LED. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented as PLC, RF Controls, motion monitor, astronomical timer, ambient light sensing, and others. The market on the basis of the deployment site is classified as highway, street, pedestrian & bike paths, and garden & parks.

What is the Regional Framework of Smart Street Lighting Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart street lighting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart street lighting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

