Covid-19 Impact on Global Li ion Battery Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony Energy Devices, Maxwell Technologies, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Li ion Battery Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Li ion Battery market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Li ion Battery industry. Growth of the overall Li ion Battery market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Li ion Battery Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Li ion Battery industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Li ion Battery market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sony Energy Devices

Maxwell Technologies

Toshiba

Saft

BYD Company Limited

Amperex Technology Limited

CATL

Valence Technology

Kolam

Leclanche

Electrovaya

Tianjin Lishen Battery

Shenzhen BAK Battery

AESC

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Li ion Battery market is segmented into

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery

Lithium-Titanate Battery

Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery

Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery

Based on Application Li ion Battery market is segmented into

Smartphones

Laptops

Tablets

Industrial

Automotive

Others