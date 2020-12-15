COVID-19 Update: Global RFID Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Datalogic, Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies, Acreo Swedish ICT, Alien Technology, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled RFID Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the RFID market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the RFID industry. Growth of the overall RFID market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

RFID Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the RFID industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the RFID market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

RFID market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Passive RFID

Active RFID

RFID market segmented on the basis of Application:

Commercial

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Security and Access Control

Sports

Others

The major players profiled in this report include:

Datalogic

Honeywell International

Zebra Technologies

Acreo Swedish ICT

Alien Technology

Avery Dennison

Checkpoint Systems

CipherLab

CoreRFID

FEIG ELECTRONIC

Fujitsu

GAO RFID

Impinj

ORBCOMM

Quantum Resources

Mojix

Mobile Aspects

Nedap

RFID4U

RF Ideas

Skytron

JADAK Technologies

Solstice Medical

Smartrac

Stanley InnerSpace

SATO VICINITY

TAGSYS RFID

Terso Solutions

Tellago

TIBCO Software

Tyco Retail Solutions

Thinfilm

ThingMagic

Unitech Electronics

WaveMark

Xterprise