Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Live NBA Stream Reddit FREE Today game, how to watch match, odds, top grades

After four months, the Grizzlies are back in action Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves (7 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast). Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Live stream free It’s the first of four preseason games this month.

IN the NBA bubble, the Grizzlies will play in arenas once again but things are different. Some teams will have fans, some won’t.

They’ll also face the Timberwolves again on Monday with the league scheduling more two-game series to restrict travel.

On the court, the Grizzlies will look to work in two new starters alongside Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, and Jonas Valanciunas. Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman will also get their first NBA action as they’ll expect to see more minutes along with fellow rookies Killian Tillie and Sean McDermott.

The Timberwolves are playing their first game in nine months and feature All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and recent No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards

That’s how long it’s been since the Minnesota Timberwolves last played a competitive basketball game.

We as a little Canis community (as well as our country and world as a whole) have been through a LOT during those 6,624 hours — a global pandemic that continues to take the lives of so many people we love and care about, social unrest, an election cycle, drawn-out economic issues — the list goes on and on.

When I took over for Eric back on April 1, 2020, the world looked a lot different than it does now. I’ve had family members lose their jobs and friends lose their loved ones.

I, like many of you, have not been able to visit my elderly parents in 2020 because of precautions to keep them safe, and as the pandemic continues to rage on, I find myself with less and less “escapes” or “distractions” to keep my spirits up.

How to Watch

When: Monday, Dec 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports – North

Fox Sports – North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.75

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 11-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 230

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Memphis has won ten out of their last 16 games against Minnesota.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves injury updates

Memphis Grizzlies basketball is back! And the more things change, the more they stay the same – Memphis already has seven players on the injured list before a second of actual basketball is played.

That, even for the Grizzlies, is impressive. Of course, if these games actually counted it is likely Kyle and De’Anthony would be good to play. But this is the preseason, and those are two “veteran” players that Memphis knows can play. There’s no need to rush anyone out there for the preseason opener, especially as the NBA approaches a season unlike any other in terms of combining adversity with the schedule.

What that means is lots of opportunities for younger players to shine. While Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, and Jonas Valanciunas will likely see some playing time as they find their game conditioning, they won’t be eating minutes with opening night less than two weeks away.

That is where the likes of Jahlil Tripp and Ahmad Caver – future Memphis Hustle players – will come in to play. These preseason games will almost surely be extensions of practice for Coach Taylor Jenkins and his staff – a chance to get the Desmond Bane/Xavier Tillman types additional reps that are so desperately needed as they acclimate to the NBA game at an accelerated rate.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves storyline to follow:

That seven players are 50/50 shots or worse to play the first game of this preseason mini-series. But that will likely change throughout the next week as different players rest different “nagging” issues.

The key will be how the guys on the court on any given night in the preseason perform, not in terms of raw numbers but in terms of comfort with the scheme.

No offense to Minnesota, but this preview isn’t about them. It is about what to expect from the team as they spend the next few days with the Timberwolves.

For those who want to stream games in their local market, you will still need a live TV streaming service. Which service you should choose really depends on what team you follow.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Live NBA Game prediction, picks

The 2020/21 NBA preseason games begin today, with some blockbuster encounters – like the LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers – set to take place. However, unlike the regular NBA season and playoff matches, fans might encounter some difficulty regarding the platforms on which they watch can watch these matches. We will address that concern in this article.

NBA TV will broadcast eight games during the 2020/21 NBA preseason, while ESPN will carry four matchups, with TNT showing two games. Some of those NBA games will be blacked out locally, and those will be carried on your local RSN or team’s website.

The league revealed its NBA preseason schedule last month, according to which each team will play a minimum of two and a maximum of four games. Each team is also required to play at least one home and away game each. The 2020/21 NBA preseason will consist of a total of 49 games.

Three things to know

This is the first of three preseason games for the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies will host the Bulls next Wednesday and Friday before opening the regular season on Dec. 23 at Houston.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Hamidou Diallo, Mike Muscala, and Isaiah Roby are the only returning Grizzlies players from last season.

The Grizzlies’ 20-man training camp roster includes players from Canada, the Dominican Republic, England, France, Israel, and Serbia.

If you’re still jet-lagged from the 2019-20 NBA season, you’re not alone. Everyone’s clock is out of whack.

It’s December and we’re just starting training camp as we prepare for a 72-game sprint in an effort to ensure the resumption of a normal NBA calendar next year.

That said, some things never change: The NBA is ripe with drama (where is James Harden going to get traded already?), and CBS Sports is here for you with our annual list of the top 100 players for the 2020-21 season. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.