Raptors vs Hornets Live NBA Stream Reddit FREE Today game, how to watch match, odds, top grades

The Toronto Raptors are back, as tonight we hit the ground running on what could be the strangest season in franchise history. Raptors vs Hornets Live Stream free The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Hornets online for free:

The Raptors get their three-game preseason schedule going against the Hornets shortly.

A back-to-back in North Carolina with the second game on Monday night, Toronto will play without Kyle Lowry in tow. Based on reports from the team earlier today, Lowry was granted a personal leave and permitted to stay in Tampa during this short road trip.

In pre-game availability, Nick Nurse indicated that the absence wasn’t virus-related — just regular management for his 34-year-old point guard.

t was the Raptors vs Hornets in the NBA Preseason. The Raptors vs Hornets match ended as a 111-100 win for the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors come out with a win in their first game of NBA preseason. Although they trailed by 9 points in the first quarter, they made up for it in the second quarter by defending really well.

How to Watch Raptors vs Hornets Live Stream Free

Although a lot has changed since last season — the Toronto Raptors had significant roster turnover this offseason, they wore their new excellent Icon Edition jerseys, and the games are now being played in empty home stadiums — the end result was familiar.

As they are wont to do, the Toronto Raptors handled business against an inferior opponent in the Charlotte Hornets, winning 111-100 in our first in-game glimpse of the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors. Although it was preseason, any Raptors basketball, especially when it ends with a win, is a welcome sight for those who root for the team.

The team, however, was missing their floor general and leader in Kyle Lowry, who was in the news today after he was given permission to stay in Tampa as the team made the trip to North Carolina for the first of two games there against the Charlotte Hornets.

Speculation on the reason for his absence is unnecessary, as there are many justifications as to why a 34-year-old point guard would be given a break after a short offseason. For what it’s worth, head coach Nick Nurse claimed that Lowry was in “fantastic shape,” and that there were “no concerns about him at all.”

How to Watch Raptors vs Hornets

What : Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors

: Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Date: Monday, Dec. 14

Monday, Dec. 14 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV: SN (Canada), NBA TV or Fox Sports Southeast (USA)

SN (Canada), NBA TV or Fox Sports Southeast (USA) Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Raptors vs Hornets Live Stream Free on Reddit

Toronto needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn’t get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 101-99 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Raptors had been the slight favorite coming in.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-heat-vs-pelicans-live-stream-reddit-nba-basketball-game-onl-156931484/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreams-suns-vs-jazz-live-stream-reddit-phoenix-suns–156931569/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditlive-timberwolves-vs-grizzlies-live-stream-reddit–156931637/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streams-mavericks-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-watch-nba-b-156931704/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditlive-raptors-vs-hornets-live-stream-reddit-nba-bas-156931751/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreams-bucks-vs-mavericks-live-nba-stream-reddit-free-156932878/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-grizzlies-vs-timberwolves-live-nba-stream-reddit-free-to-156932943/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreams-raptors-vs-hornets-live-nba-stream-reddit-free-156932995/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-pacers-vs-cavaliers-live-nba-stream-reddit-free-today-game-h-156933049/

Meanwhile, Charlotte received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 115-104 to the Indiana Pacers. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of PF P.J. Washington, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

The losses put Charlotte at 15-24 and Toronto at 24-13. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.30%, which places them second in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the third-highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

Raptors vs Hornets Game Preview

Ball, 19, will mostly make his debut against the Raptors. As per reports, the young star has impressed people in the team, and could even secure a spot on the starting lineup.

While head coach James Borrego did not focus on the starting lineup, he is definitely impressed with Ball’s skills on the court. “I don’t anticipate him seeing anything he hasn’t seen before,” confident that Ball is ready for his NBA run.

As per reports, Ball and Gordon Hayward could be used in rotation. Before the season begins, the team could try a couple of combinations before deciding on a final lineup before the 2020-21 season. Devonte’ Graham also spoke about Ball, stating that the guy asks a lot of questions, which is good

Game Notes

The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, LaMelo Ball spent the 2019-20 season playing for the NBL’s Illawarra Hawks. He averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals on 37.5 percent shooting from the field over 12 games.

Devonte’ Graham is coming off of a breakout season with the Hornets, in which he averaged 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. He received the fourth-most votes for Most Improved Player.

Aron Baynes made a total of 59 3-pointers as a member of the Phoenix Suns in the 2019-20 season. That’s more than he made in the first seven seasons of his career combined (25).

Toronto’s biggest move in free agency was re-signing Fred VanVleet to a four-year, $85.0 million contract. VanVleet is coming off of a breakout season himself, posting averages of 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game.

The Raptors have four players in ESPN’s best players for the 2020-21 season: OG Anunoby (68), VanVleet (40), Kyle Lowry (30), and Pascal Siakam (24).

The only player on the Hornets who cracked ESPN’s top 100 for the upcoming season was Gordon Hayward (45).

How to Watch Raptors vs Hornets Online Without Cable

Western Conference contenders and Staples Center coinhabitants are set to do battle as the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers clash on Christmas Day.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Clippers vs Lakers on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or another compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.