Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Microsoft, Nuance, Samsung Electronics, Alphabet, Apple, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Intelligent Virtual Assistant industry. Growth of the overall Intelligent Virtual Assistant market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Intelligent Virtual Assistant industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Microsoft

Nuance

Samsung Electronics

Alphabet

Apple

Amazon

IBM

Baidu

Blackberry

Inbenta Technologies

Facebook

Cognitive Code

Artificial Solutions

Unified Computer Intelligence

Mycroft Ai

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Intelligent Virtual Assistant market is segmented into

Rule based

Conversational AI based

Based on Application Intelligent Virtual Assistant market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Government

Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Others